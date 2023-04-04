Body found at Salt Lake City construction site

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating after a body was found at a construction site early Tuesday morning.

Detective Michelle Peterson with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received a call at 8:10 a.m. reporting the body at the site, located near 930 W. 2100 South.

Nothing appeared suspicious as of Tuesday morning, according to Peterson, but police were in the early stages of their investigation.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.