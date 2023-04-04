Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Drivers anxious to get to ski resorts after winter storm temporarily closes Cottonwood Canyons

Apr 4, 2023, 12:05 PM | Updated: 1:03 pm
FILE: Cars wait along state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon as crews clear a natural avalanche f...
FILE: Cars wait along state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon as crews clear a natural avalanche further up the road. (UDOT Cottonwood Canyons)
(UDOT Cottonwood Canyons)
Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Canyon closures backed up traffic and held up plans for Utahns Tuesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced Little Cottonwood Canyon would likely stay closed for a second day due to hazardous road conditions, avalanche danger and slides crossing the highway.

Big Cottonwood Canyon was reopened 9 a.m. Tuesday after delays due to ongoing avalanche mitigation work.

Drivers were anxious to get up the canyon and enjoy the fresh powder.

“I was hoping the canyon would be ready and open and I’d be able to just get up here in front of anybody, but no luck,” skier Travis Nelson said.

Some skiers and snowboarders got creative while they waited for canyon access.

“Sleeping because I got up so early,” Noah Sautebin said. “Hanging out, playing checkers.”

UDOT asked travelers to refrain from idling in intersections and blocking neighborhood access while they waited in line. The lane snaked past Wasatch Boulevard.

“I’ve seen that line go way down the road past the gravel pit at least a mile in both directions,” Nelson said.

Many drivers said they’d never seen this much snow in April.

“I’m actually blown away by this,” skier Sam Marino said. “This is the most snow I’ve ever seen here. I’ve never seen it look like this in April, it’s mind blowing.”

Traction laws are effect in Big Cottonwood Canyon. More road snow is expected to accumulate.

Snowbird and Alta tweeted that they did not open for skiers and riders on Tuesday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

(Snowbird Resort)...
Josh Ellis

Snowbird breaks all-time snowfall record

Another Utah resort has set an all-time snowfall record as spring storms continue to bring feet of fresh powder to the state's mountains.
13 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

Heavy snow continues across Wasatch Front, impacting roads and schools

A winter storm warning remains in effect for northern Utah as heavy snow continues to pummel parts of the Wasatch Front.
13 hours ago
(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)...
Andrew Adams

Neighbors in Cottonwood Heights dig out yet again from April snowstorm

Neighbors expressed winter fatigue as they were digging out Monday from the latest winter storm that hit just days before Easter and well into springtime.
2 days ago
(Park City Fire District/ Facebook)...
Debbie Worthen

Record-breaking snow causing roofs to collapse in mountain valleys

While all the heavy mountain snow is great for the ski resorts, it’s causing problems for some homeowners in mountain valleys.
2 days ago
(Shelby Lofton/KSL TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Heavy snow brings down trees, power lines across the Wasatch Front

This latest round of heavy and wet snow is keeping power crews busy. Line crews worked on restoration efforts up and down the Wasatch Front Monday.
2 days ago
UDOT preventing travelers from entering Little Cottonwood Canyon (KSLTV)...
Dan Rascon

Little Cottonwood skiers enjoy resorts as the canyon remains closed

The heavy snowfall and avalanche danger completely shut down Little Cottonwood canyon on Monday.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Drivers anxious to get to ski resorts after winter storm temporarily closes Cottonwood Canyons