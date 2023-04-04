Sexton Returns As Jazz Host Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY – Collin Sexton is making his return to the Utah Jazz roster as they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

The Jazz enter the final week of the season with the 12th-best record in the West 1.5 game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 10th and final seed in the Play-In Tournament.

The Lakers come into Utah having won three straight and six of their last seven as they vie for one of the final guaranteed playoff spots in the West.

Sexton Returns After Missing 18 Games

Sexton makes his return to the Jazz lineup for the first time since the February All-Star break.

The guard originally suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the team’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on February 15 and hasn’t been in uniform since.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/4): *AVAILABLE – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) *OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion) OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain) OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness) OUT – Walker Kessler (concussion protocol) — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 4, 2023

Sexton was averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting an efficient 50 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the three-point line in 47 appearances prior to the injury.

But while Sexton adds depth to the Jazz’s backcourt, the frontcourt will be depleted against the Lakers.

Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Rudy Gay are out for the Jazz, as is the team’s second-leading scorer Jordan Clarkson.

Vanderbilt, Beasley Return With Lakers

Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt will make their first return to Utah since being traded to the Lakers on February 8.

Beasley and Vanderbilt were acquired by the Jazz last offseason in the Rudy Gobert blockbuster but were rerouted to the Lakers in a multi-team trade that included the Minnesota Timberwolves.

D’Angelo Russell is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game at Utah, after missing the second half of last night’s win at Houston due to left foot soreness. Anthony Davis is probable, and LeBron questionable. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 3, 2023

Vanderbilt is a full-time starter for the Lakers averaging 7.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while Beasley is averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 22 appearances.

The Lakers are 15-7 with Vanderbilt and Beasley in uniform.

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers will tip off at 7 pm MT in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone . It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV .

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops