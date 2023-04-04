Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Sexton Returns As Jazz Host Lakers

Apr 4, 2023, 12:50 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Collin Sexton is making his return to the Utah Jazz roster as they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

The Jazz enter the final week of the season with the 12th-best record in the West 1.5 game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 10th and final seed in the Play-In Tournament.

The Lakers come into Utah having won three straight and six of their last seven as they vie for one of the final guaranteed playoff spots in the West.

Sexton Returns After Missing 18 Games

Sexton makes his return to the Jazz lineup for the first time since the February All-Star break.

The guard originally suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the team’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on February 15 and hasn’t been in uniform since.

Sexton was averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting an efficient 50 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the three-point line in 47 appearances prior to the injury.

But while Sexton adds depth to the Jazz’s backcourt, the frontcourt will be depleted against the Lakers.

Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Rudy Gay are out for the Jazz, as is the team’s second-leading scorer Jordan Clarkson.

Vanderbilt, Beasley Return With Lakers

Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt will make their first return to Utah since being traded to the Lakers on February 8.

Beasley and Vanderbilt were acquired by the Jazz last offseason in the Rudy Gobert blockbuster but were rerouted to the Lakers in a multi-team trade that included the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Vanderbilt is a full-time starter for the Lakers averaging 7.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while Beasley is averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 22 appearances.

The Lakers are 15-7 with Vanderbilt and Beasley in uniform.

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers will tip off at 7 pm MT in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Utah Running Back Room Looking To Remain A Strength In 2023

Running back has been a strength for Utah football going back years and 2023 appears to be no different for the Utes.
13 hours ago
KSL Sports

UConn Wins March Madness With Smothering Of San Diego State

UConn topped off an impressive March Madness run on Monday night with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.
2 days ago
KSL Sports

Former Utah Offensive Lineman Isaac Asiata Returns To Utes As Grad Assistant

Former Utah offensive lineman Isaac Asiata will be returning to the Utes this season as a graduate assistant under Jim Harding.
2 days ago
KSL Sports

Markkanen, Clarkson Grace Cover Of Slam Magazine

Utah Jazz stars Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are the cover athletes for the latest issue of Slam Magazine. 
2 days ago
KSL Sports

Former KSL TV Anchor Jim Nantz Bids Farewell To March Madness

Former KSL 5 TV sports anchor and current CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz's 37th run through March Madness will be his last.
2 days ago
KSL Sports

Jazz Control Draft Odds, Could Land Second Lottery Pick

The Jazz can nearly guarantee themselves a top-10 pick and can improve their odds of landing a second lottery pick over their final week.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Sexton Returns As Jazz Host Lakers