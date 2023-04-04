Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Utahn in water rights dispute charged with making fake bomb as ‘scare tactic’

Apr 4, 2023, 1:08 PM
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)
(KSL-TV)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

IVINS, Washington County — An Ivins man allegedly involved in a water rights dispute has been charged with setting up a realistic-looking bomb to try and scare people away.

Carlos Enrique Oliver-Dean, 70, was charged Tuesday in 5th District Court with possession of a hoax weapon of mass destruction, a second-degree felony.

On Monday, officers from the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department were called to 145 E. Center in Ivins by an employee from the Ivins Irrigation Company. Officers were told that the company had been in an ongoing dispute with Oliver-Dean since last summer over water rights, according to a police booking affidavit.

When the employee went on Monday to cap the water line leading to Oilver-Dean’s property, “he found a possible explosive device,” the affidavit states.”It appeared that someone had placed a device against a water (spigot) to scare or prevent anyone from touching near or around the (spigot).”

A bomb squad from Washington County was called to the scene and disassembled the device.

When Oliver-Dean was questioned by police, he claimed he placed the device in the ground in “obvious” sight as a “scare tactic,” the affidavit alleges. “Carlos Oliver-Dean was aware that the item configuration could appear to be a bomb and that if someone saw it, they would not continue digging.”

At the end of the interview, Oliver-Dean was placed in handcuffs and arrested.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

(FILE)...
Pat Reavy

Utah man charged with shooting, killing teen during drug deal with baby in the car

A Salt Lake man who police say shot and killed a 17-year-old boy during an apparent drug deal gone bad on Saturday — all while his infant son was in the car — has been charged with murder.
2 days ago
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Madison Swenson

Man arrested after holding woman against her will, hiding from police on SLC rooftop

A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say he was involved in a domestic violence-related assault, then ran from officers and hid on a Salt Lake City rooftop.
2 days ago
A courtroom sketch showing Lori Vallow Daybell sitting in between her attorneys during jury selecti...
Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV and Samantha Herrera, KSL NewsRadio

Jury selection underway on first day of Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The first day of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial began with jury selection on Monday in Boise.
2 days ago
handcuffs...
Michael Houck

Ex-Sandy fire captain sentenced for child voyeurism, sexual exploitation charges

The former Sandy fire captain who was found with child pornography and setting up hidden cameras in his wife's home salon was sentenced Thursday.
2 days ago
(File photo)...
Pat Reavy

Mapleton man faces felony charge in his dog’s death

A Utah County man was charged Monday with a felony accusing him of putting a plastic bag over his dog's head and then stabbing it in the throat.
2 days ago
Shaun Eugene Fleming booking photo from 2017. (Unified Police)...
Michael Houck

Man convicted for murder after killing father in front of his child

A man who fatally shot a father during a home invasion in 2017 was found guilty of all charges on Friday.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Utahn in water rights dispute charged with making fake bomb as ‘scare tactic’