St. George police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ burglary suspect

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who fired a gun multiple times during a business burglary.

According to the St. George Police Department, 26-year-old Jason Fierro is 6 feet 1 inches, weighs about 235 pounds, and has tattoos on his left arm.

Fierro was last seen black shirt/hoodie, black shorts, tennis shoes, and a camo backpack but is known to change clothing. He also might have a large green hiking backpack.

Police ask anyone who sees Fierro not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 and reference SGPD Incident 23P008491.

St. George police did not say when the burglary happened.