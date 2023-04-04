Close
Utah State Guards Sean Bairstow, Max Shulga Enter Transfer Portal

Apr 4, 2023, 2:48 PM
KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State basketball saw starting guards Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga enter their names into the NCAA transfer portal following the departure of head coach Ryan Odom.

Bairstow and Shulga announced via Instagram that they had entered their names into the transfer portal on Monday, April 3.

RELATED: Report: Ryan Odom Expected To Leave Utah State For VCU

 

“To start off, I want to say a special thank you to Coach Smith and Coach Odom for giving me the opportunity to play college basketball and better myself both on and off the court,” Shulga began.

“I’m extremely grateful for all my teammates and coaches that have been there with me every step of the way, through the good and the bad.”

RELATED: Utah State’s Max Shulga Takes Home Mountain West Honor

“To the fans and people in Logan, thank you for welcoming an 18-year-old kid with open arms. No matter where basketball takes me, this is an experience I’ll remember and cherish forever.”

“With that being said, after talking with my family and friends, I have come to the decision that it is best for me to enter the transfer portal with two years of remaining eligibility.”

Shulga played 90 games, starting 37 for Utah State since joining the program in the summer of 2020.  In 35 starts during the 2022-23 season, Shulga averaged 11.9 points, four assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

As a senior, Bairstow averaged 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while starting all 35 contests. He played in 117 games, starting 54 during his Utah State career.

 

“First, I want to thank both Coach Smith and Coach Odom for the opportunity to play college basketball at the highest level and experience everything that comes with it,” Bairstow began.

RELATED: Three-Point Shot Evades Utah State In First Round Loss To Missouri

“I want to thank Utah State, as well as all involved in the athletic program for your support and guidance throughout my time here. To the Hurd and all of our fans, thank you for your unwavering support and passion for Aggie basketball. You have made my college experience so special, and I am so thankful to have called the Spectrum home.”

“After speaking with my family and friends, and considering what is best for my future, I have come to the decision to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. I am so proud to have spent four years in this program, be recognized as a captain of my team and build lifelong relationships with my teammates, as well as the people in the community. Utah State will always hold a special place in my heart,” Bairstow finished in his announcement.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

