Former Utah State Safety Dallin Leavitt Re-Signs With Green Bay Packers

Apr 4, 2023, 3:24 PM
BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After playing all 17 games and tying a team-high with 13 special teams tackles, Dallin Leavitt has re-signed with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers announced the signing on Tuesday, April 4.

Leavitt signed with the Packers ahead of training camp in 2022.

He originally signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Leavitt remained on the Raiders practice squad for most of the season before being promoted to the active roster for the year’s final two games.

In four seasons with the Raiders, Leavitt saw action in 42 games, starting once for the Oakland/Las Vegas franchise. He totaled 32 tackles (16 solo) four passes defensed and recovered a fumble on defense. On special teams, Leavitt tallied 24 tackles and a fumble recovery. In one playoff appearance with Las Vegas in 2021, Leavitt finished with two tackles on defense.

Leavitt followed former Raiders special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia from Las Vegas to Green Bay, having played all six seasons of his NFL career under Bisaccia.

“He’s that guy, he’s the energizer bunny, he’s the Tasmanian Devil,” Bisaccia said after Leavitt re-signed. “He has a great sense of his job. He has a great sense of his role and what he’s being asked to do.”

About Dallin Leavitt

A 5’10, 205-pound safety out of Central Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon, Leavitt spent two seasons at BYU before transferring to Utah State.

Leavitt played in 24 games with the Cougars, starting five times. He had 43 tackles during his sophomore season before transferring to Utah State.

In 21 games with the Aggies, Leavitt totaled 151 tackles (79 solo, 72 assisted) with three tackles for a loss. He intercepted seven passes in two seasons.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

