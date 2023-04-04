Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Last of 5 wounded students released from Michigan hospital

Apr 4, 2023, 5:13 PM
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State Universit...
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
(AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A hospital has released the last of five students who were wounded in February in a shooting at Michigan State University, police said Tuesday.

The student was in critical condition for weeks at Sparrow Hospital but was stable when transported to another facility, MSU police said on Twitter. No other details were released.

Besides the five wounded students, three others were killed Feb. 13 when a gunman fired inside two campus buildings.

The shooter, Anthony McRae, killed himself miles away when confronted by police that night.

MSU Union, where one student was killed, reopened Monday. Berkey Hall, an academic building where the other two were killed, remains closed.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” freshman Omarr Jones told The Detroit News during a stop for food at the Union. “It’s still kind of hard to believe it took place in the spot that we visited so frequently.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

A sign from 1980 introduces the UPC to shoppers at a supermarket checkout in Aurora, Denver. (The D...
Dayun Park

The barcode is turning 50, but who gets the credit for it is up for debate

The barcode, that rectangle of thick and thin parallel lines seen on seemingly every grocery product, package, prescription bottle and piece of luggage is turning 50 years old.
21 hours ago
FILE - Sandy Smith holds a photo of her late son, 19-year-old Stephen Smith, on June 24, 2021, in H...
James Pollard, Associated Press/Report for America

Second autopsy done in unsolved South Carolina death probe

A lawyer for the family of a teenager found dead nearly eight years ago says a second autopsy of the exhumed body is complete.
21 hours ago
The US National Institute on Aging is moving forward with efforts to build a real-world Alzheimer's...
Jacqueline Howard

US health officials aim to ‘transform’ Alzheimer’s disease research with $300M data platform

The U.S. National Institute on Aging is moving forward with efforts to build a real-world Alzheimer's disease database as part of its aim to improve, support and conduct more dementia research.
21 hours ago
FILE - Vehicles are parked outside the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif., on May 12, 2020. A federal ...
Michael Liedtke

Jury awards $3.2 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages to a Black former worker at a Tesla factory in California.
21 hours ago
Metro Nashville Police and FBI search and investigate a house in the 3000 block of Brightwood Ave. ...
Carlos Suarez and Dakin Andone

Suicide note and weapons found in Nashville shooter’s home, warrant shows

Investigators found a suicide note when they executed a search warrant at the home of the shooter who killed six people at a Nashville school.
21 hours ago
Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones calls on his colleagues to pass gun control legislation...
Kimberlee Kruesi

Tennessee House moves to expel 3 Democrats after gun protest

Tennessee Republican lawmakers have taken the first steps to expel three Democratic members from the GOP-dominant House for their role in a recent gun control protest at the state Capitol.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Last of 5 wounded students released from Michigan hospital