Utah Jazz Forward Luka Šamanić Gets Easy First Quarter Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY – Kelly Olynyk found a cutting Luka Šamanić with a perfect pocket pass for a dunk as the Utah Jazz lead the Lakers early.

The Jazz (36-42, 12th in West) are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (40-38, 7th in West) at Vivint Arena on Tuesday, April 4.

With Utah in front 9-8, Olynyk held the ball near the top of the key. …Šamanić quickly cut from the near corner to the baseline where Olynyk found him streaking to the hoop for an easy two-handed dunk.

Olynyk leads Utah with five points, two assists and a rebound in the early going. Ochai Agbaji also has five points with a transition three.

The shorthanded Jazz lead Los Angeles 14-12 with 6:43 to play in the first quarter.

Vanderbilt, Beasley Return With Lakers

Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt will make their first return to Utah since being traded to the Lakers on February 8.

Beasley and Vanderbilt were acquired by the Jazz last offseason in the Rudy Gobert blockbuster but were rerouted to the Lakers in a multi-team trade that included the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers’ injury report tomorrow in Utah:

— AD and DLo are probable.

— LeBron is questionable. pic.twitter.com/GKxI5fepqn — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 3, 2023

Vanderbilt is a full-time starter for the Lakers averaging 7.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while Beasley is averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 22 appearances.

The Lakers are 15-7 with Vanderbilt and Beasley in uniform.

Collin Sexton Returns To Lineup

Sexton makes his return to the Jazz lineup for the first time since the February All-Star break.

The guard originally suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the team’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on February 15 and hasn’t been in uniform since.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/4): *AVAILABLE – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) *OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion) OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain) OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness) OUT – Walker Kessler (concussion protocol) — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 4, 2023

Sexton was averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting an efficient 50 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the three-point line in 47 appearances prior to the injury.

But while Sexton adds depth to the Jazz’s backcourt, the frontcourt will be depleted against the Lakers.

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers is being televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone . It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV .

