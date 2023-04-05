Utah Jazz Guard Talen Horton-Tucker Rises And Dunks Over Lakers Defense

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker knew Anthony Davis had a couple of fouls and capitalized on his hesitation for a second-quarter dunk.

The Jazz (36-42, 12th in West) are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (40-38, 7th in West) at Vivint Arena on Tuesday, April 4.

Trailing by nine, Horton-Tucker turned the corner and saw only Davis between him and the rim. Rather than go up softly, the first-year Jazz guard rose above the defense and threw down a vicious left-handed hammer with Davis looking on helplessly.

THT struggled to seven first-half points on 3-of-11 shooting. He also contributed three rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block against his former team. Rookie Ochai Agbaji leads Utah in scoring after 24 minutes of play with 12 points on 5-of-8 from the field. Kelly Olynyk scored ten points in the half.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 16 first half points as LA took a 68-57 halftime lead.

Vanderbilt, Beasley Return With Lakers

Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt will make their first return to Utah since being traded to the Lakers on February 8.

Beasley and Vanderbilt were acquired by the Jazz last offseason in the Rudy Gobert blockbuster but were rerouted to the Lakers in a multi-team trade that included the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers’ injury report tomorrow in Utah:

— AD and DLo are probable.

— LeBron is questionable. pic.twitter.com/GKxI5fepqn — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 3, 2023

Vanderbilt is a full-time starter for the Lakers averaging 7.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while Beasley is averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 22 appearances.

The Lakers are 15-7 with Vanderbilt and Beasley in uniform.

Collin Sexton Returns To Lineup

Sexton makes his return to the Jazz lineup for the first time since the February All-Star break.

The guard originally suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the team’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on February 15 and hasn’t been in uniform since.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/4): *AVAILABLE – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) *OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion) OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain) OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness) OUT – Walker Kessler (concussion protocol) — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 4, 2023

Sexton was averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting an efficient 50 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the three-point line in 47 appearances before the injury.

But while Sexton adds depth to the Jazz’s backcourt, the frontcourt will be depleted against the Lakers.

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers is being televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone . It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV .

