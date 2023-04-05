Close
CRIME

Salt Lake man arrested, accused of killing wife

Apr 4, 2023, 8:34 PM | Updated: 8:40 pm
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 63-year-old man accused of killing his wife is now behind bars.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a family member of Larry Johnson called the Pleasant Grove Police Department Tuesday and told them the 63-year-old allegedly admitted to a family member that he strangled and killed his wife on Sunday, April 2. The information was then shared with SLC911.

When SLCPD officers arrived at the couple’s apartment on 535 S. 200 East, they found 71-year-old Victoria Johnson dead.

Police said the apartment complex was secured and Johnson was taken into custody by Pleasant Grove police officers.

He was then brought to the Public Safety Building in Salt Lake City as officials processed the crime scene.

Johnson was later booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of murder and obstruction of justice.

Police said this is the fourth homicide in Salt Lake City for 2023.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
  • Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.

There are several ways the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can help people. Previous examples include providing financial assistance for funerals, for moving, for a variety of things, counseling that help people find a different path or stay healthy and safe and the relationship they’re in.

