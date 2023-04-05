Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Attacking Lakers Defense In Return

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s like he never left as Jazz guard Collin Sexton returned from the injury that kept him out 18 games to look like his old self.

The Jazz (36-42, 12th in West) are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (40-38, 7th in West) at Vivint Arena on Tuesday, April 4.

After missing 18 games with a hamstring injury, Sexton returned to a depleted Utah Jazz lineup and has provided a much-needed spark. Albeit in a limited role due to a minutes restriction that aims to get Sexton into the offseason healthy.

Sexton hit three third quarter shots, slicing and dicing the Lakers defense on drives to the basket. In 11 minutes, he has 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting with three assists.

The injury-depleted Jazz continue to battle seventh-seeded Los Angeles, trailing 97-93 after three quarters of play.

Vanderbilt, Beasley Return With Lakers

Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt will make their first return to Utah since being traded to the Lakers on February 8.

Beasley and Vanderbilt were acquired by the Jazz last offseason in the Rudy Gobert blockbuster but were rerouted to the Lakers in a multi-team trade that included the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers’ injury report tomorrow in Utah:

— AD and DLo are probable.

— LeBron is questionable. pic.twitter.com/GKxI5fepqn — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 3, 2023

Vanderbilt is a full-time starter for the Lakers averaging 7.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while Beasley is averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 22 appearances.

The Lakers are 15-7 with Vanderbilt and Beasley in uniform.

Collin Sexton Returns To Lineup

Sexton makes his return to the Jazz lineup for the first time since the February All-Star break.

The guard originally suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the team’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on February 15 and hasn’t been in uniform since.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/4): *AVAILABLE – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) *OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion) OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain) OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness) OUT – Walker Kessler (concussion protocol) — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 4, 2023

Sexton was averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting an efficient 50 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the three-point line in 47 appearances prior to the injury.

But while Sexton adds depth to the Jazz’s backcourt, the frontcourt will be depleted against the Lakers.

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers is being televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone . It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV .

