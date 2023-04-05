Close
LOCAL NEWS

Dashboard camera shows ice chunk hit Utah man’s windshield while driving

Apr 4, 2023, 10:00 PM | Updated: 10:31 pm
BY
KSLTV.com

LOGAN, Utah — A Logan man says he’s lucky to be alive after a large chunk of ice hit his windshield.

It happened Tuesday afternoon when Dusty Wilkinson was driving back to work from his lunch break. The camera on his dashboard caught the whole thing.

Wilkinson said even though it happened fast, it didn’t seem fast at the time.

“It was like slow motion,” he said. “It just did like three flips in the air, and before I knew it, it was headed right at me. I didn’t even have time to hit the break.”

He said it sounded like a bomb went off.

The impact destroyed his windshield, broke his mirror and sent his dash camera flying. It also sent tiny shards of glass into his eyes.

Wilkinson said he’s thankful he was alone in the car at the time and that he wasn’t a few feet closer because he thinks that hard chunk of ice could have killed him.

Now, his biggest concern is paying to have his windshield replaced. He said he didn’t report it to police because the license plate of the truck was covered in snow, and he’s not sure it would make a difference anyway.

