Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills

Apr 4, 2023, 9:42 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening...
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening of the adult entertainment fair "Venus," in Berlin. Attorneys for President Trump want a Los Angeles judge to award $340,000 in legal fees for successfully defending him against defamation claims by Daniels. Attorneys are due in Los Angeles federal court Monday, Dec. 3, to make their case that gamesmanship by Daniels’ lawyer led to big bills. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stormy Daniels must pay nearly $122,000 of Donald Trump’s legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor’s failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The decision in California came at about the same time that that Trump became the only ex-president to be charged with a crime. Trump pleaded not guilty in a New York City courtroom to a 34-count felony indictment accusing him falsifying business records in a scheme to hush up allegations of extramarital affairs with Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal that broke during his first White House run.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.” A judge threw out the case in 2018.

On Tuesday, a commissioner for the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump’s attorneys “reasonably spent” more than 183 hours on an appeal of the case but denied a request for another $5,150 in other fees because it wasn’t itemized.

In all, Daniels has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 in Trump’s legal fees, tweeted Harmeet Dillon, one of his attorneys in the case.

That includes some $300,000 in attorney’s fees that Daniels previously was ordered to pay.

After a federal appeals court upheld that award last year, Daniels stated: “I will go to jail before I pay a penny.”

Messages seeking comment from her attorney, Oklahoma lawyer Clark Brewster, weren’t immediately returned after hours Tuesday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson People hold their hands up as they exit...
Associated Press

Double standard? Tennessee GOP seeks to oust 3 Democrats

A growing chorus is pushing back against Tennessee Republicans seeking to oust three House Democrats for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber, while the GOP has previously resisted removing its own members even when weighing criminal allegations.
23 hours ago
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State Universit...
Associated Press

Last of 5 wounded students released from Michigan hospital

A hospital has released the last of five students who were wounded in a February shooting at Michigan State University.
23 hours ago
A sign from 1980 introduces the UPC to shoppers at a supermarket checkout in Aurora, Denver. (The D...
Dayun Park

The barcode is turning 50, but who gets the credit for it is up for debate

The barcode, that rectangle of thick and thin parallel lines seen on seemingly every grocery product, package, prescription bottle and piece of luggage is turning 50 years old.
23 hours ago
FILE - Sandy Smith holds a photo of her late son, 19-year-old Stephen Smith, on June 24, 2021, in H...
James Pollard, Associated Press/Report for America

Second autopsy done in unsolved South Carolina death probe

A lawyer for the family of a teenager found dead nearly eight years ago says a second autopsy of the exhumed body is complete.
23 hours ago
The US National Institute on Aging is moving forward with efforts to build a real-world Alzheimer's...
Jacqueline Howard

US health officials aim to ‘transform’ Alzheimer’s disease research with $300M data platform

The U.S. National Institute on Aging is moving forward with efforts to build a real-world Alzheimer's disease database as part of its aim to improve, support and conduct more dementia research.
23 hours ago
FILE - Vehicles are parked outside the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif., on May 12, 2020. A federal ...
Michael Liedtke

Jury awards $3.2 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages to a Black former worker at a Tesla factory in California.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills