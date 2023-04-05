Close
Overtime Rally Comes Up Short As Jazz Fall To Lakers

Apr 4, 2023, 9:43 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The shorthanded Utah Jazz pushed the Los Angeles Lakers to overtime but didn’t have enough to overcome the star-studded roster.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 23 points to lead the Jazz but was outdueled by LeBron James who had 37 points to lead the Lakers.

The Jazz were playing without Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Jordan Clarkson.

With the loss, the Jazz fell to 36-43 on the season.

First Quarter

Ochai Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk got the Jazz off to a quick start scoring 10 of the team’s first 14 points to take an early 14-12 lead.

Anthony Davis took over the Lakers midway through the quarter scoring 10 points, grabbing our rebounds, and dishing out three assists.

Both the Lakers and the Jazz shot the ball well int he first quarter with the azz knocking down 5-11 from three, and the Lakers connecting on 3-7.

After one the Jazz trailed the Lakers 34-33.

Second Quarter

LeBron James dominated the first four minutes of the second quarter upping his scoring total to 15 as the Lakers built a 45-39 lead.

The Jazz struggled to score in the second quarter, shooting just 8-22 from the floor and 2-6 from three.

The Lakers meanwhile shot 14-26 from the floor but just 2-9 from downtown.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Lakers 68-57.

Third Quarter

The Jazz opened the second half on an 11-3 run to trim the Lakers lead to three with 8:30 left in the third quarter.

The Lakers lead climbed back to as large as 12, but the Jazz answered with a 9-0 run to again trim the gap to three.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Jazz with 18 points while James led the Lakers with 21.

Through three, the Jazz trailed the Lakers 97-93.

Fourth Quarter

Collin Sexton found his rhythm late in the third quarter and early in the fourth as the Jazz took a 99-97 lead with 9:52 to play.

A Troy Brown three with 6:00 left to play gave the Lakers a 109-102 lead after Sexton hit his minutes’ restriction for the night.

After trailing 124-114 with 1:43 left to play, the Jazz went on a 10-0 run to tie the game with 11 seconds left to play.

James missed a layup to end regulation sending the game to overtime tied at 124.

Overtime

The Jazz scored the first three points of overtime to take the lead, but James answered with a deep three-pointer.

Kelly Olynyk hit a three-pointer of his own with 1:40 left to play to give the Jazz a 132-129 lead.

The Lakers answered with a 4-0 run to take a 133-132 lead.

A James layup with 27 seconds left to play proved to be the difference as the Jazz fell 135-133.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

