Bear Lake cabin damaged by heavy snow

Apr 5, 2023, 9:35 AM | Updated: 9:36 am
BY


OGDEN, UtahThe record amount of snowfall this year has left many homes with snow piled high on roofs. And the weight of that snow is adding up. 

In the Thornock family’s case, the snow’s weight proved to be damaging to their Bear Lake cabin.

“When you see that, it makes ya sick,” said Linda Thornock.

For the last 34 years, that cabin has welcomed Linda and Roy Thornock, their kids and grandkids. 

When they got a call on Friday telling them something happened to their cabin, they were in disbelief.

“Unbelievable. Tears,” Linda said.

She said they usually spend the cooler months in Ogden while the other half is spent in Bear Lake.

They have not been to Bear Lake since October, so they have not gotten to see the damage in person yet. 

If they could turn back the clock, they said they may have asked for help clearing some of the snow off the roof.

“Those are great memories up there. We’ve had Easter egg hunts up there,” Linda said.

Now, as the circumstance carves out room for new memories, they said they plan to rebuild and build back stronger.

While their cabin is not far from another cabin, they said from their understanding, the other cabin was not damaged.

The family hopes to be able to salvage some of their items in the home.

