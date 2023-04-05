LOCAL NEWS
Man dies after being hit by snowplow in Weber County
Apr 5, 2023, 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:01 am
WEST HAVEN, Utah — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after he was struck by a privately owned snowplow.
Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the collision happened around 3:30 a.m. near 1900 W. Commerce Drive.
The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was walking southbound when the plow hit him. He suffered critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Roden said there were multiple crashes in that area Wednesday. Commerce Drive was closed for three hours while troopers investigated the crash.
