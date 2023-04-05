Close
CRIME

Four children killed in axe attack at daycare center in southern Brazil

Apr 5, 2023, 10:25 AM
Forensic technicians, ambulances and policemen outside a pre-school after a 25-year-old man attacke...
Forensic technicians, ambulances and policemen outside a pre-school after a 25-year-old man attacked children, killing several and injuring others, in Blumenau on April 5, 2023. (Denner Ovidio/Reuters via CNN)
(Denner Ovidio/Reuters via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Four children have been killed and four more injured in an axe attack at a daycare center in the southern Brazilian city of Blumenau.

Those killed — three boys and a girl — were aged between five and seven, local police say.

Jorginho Mello, the governor of the state of Santa Catarina, said on Twitter that a male suspect has been arrested.

A police officer told CNN Brazil that the suspect, aged 25, is understood to have jumped over a wall into the playground of the Cantinho Bom Pastor daycare center, before attacking the children.

He fled after teachers came to the children’s defense, and later turned himself into police, according to the official.

Mello expressed his solidarity with the victims.

“May God comfort the hearts of all families in this time of deep sorrow,” he said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also gave his condolences.

“There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless children,” Lula wrote on Twitter.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

