LA Kings Returning To Salt Lake For Fifth ‘Frozen Fury’ Since 2018

SALT LAKE CITY – The ‘Frozen Fury’ tradition continues as the Los Angeles Kings return to Salt Lake City for a preseason exhibition against the San Jose Sharks later this year.

The Kings will host the San Jose Sharks in the fifth ‘Frozen Fury’ preseason game at the Delta Center on Thursday, October 5. The puck drops at 7 p.m. (MT).

This will be the fifth time that the Kings have played a preseason game in Salt Lake and the first time the Sharks will be involved. The matchup in Salt Lake City will be a Kings “home” game. The game in Salt Lake City marks the first announced so far as part of the 2023 LA Kings preseason schedule, with the remainder to be announced this summer.

Frozen Fury was created by the Kings in 1997 at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino in Las Vegas and took place in Las Vegas until 2016 when its final game in the series took place as the first-ever hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena. Frozen Fury moved to Salt Lake City in 2021.

Frozen Fury 2022

Beehive State hockey fans showed out for the Frozen Fury preseason game at Vivint Arena.

The Kings hosted the Vegas Golden Knights at the home of the Utah Jazz on Thursday, October 6. Vegas defeated Los Angeles, 6-4.

The crowd at Vivint Arena loved the action, filling a majority of the seats available in the modified venue. The lower bowl was filled and much of the available upper bowl seating was occupied as well.

The Kings did an excellent job making the contest feel like a home game for fans. The graphics and jumbotron featured LA’s logos and a video of celebrity Will Ferrell to hype up the crowd with a “Go Kings Go!” chant.

The overall environment was great and proved that professional hockey has a place in Utah.

