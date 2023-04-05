New victim reports rape by former officer as he awaits sentencing for assault

LOGAN, Utah — Media reports about the arrest and guilty plea of a man for sexual abuse of a teen girl led to a second victim contacting police to report the same man raped her while she was a teen and he was a police officer.

Wesley Kendal Allen, 40, was already in custody and awaiting a May sentencing after he pleaded guilty to sexual assault of teen girl while he was employed at Cache County juvenile services facility. He has been held without bail.

The newly reported victim told investigators about an apartment where Allen lived in in Smithfield and described the location and layout of the apartment where she said he raped her. She said he took her there and told her he wanted to show her something and then used a book with sexual themes to try to entice her before raping her when she was 16 and he was 24.

She told investigators that her life situation at the time made her vulnerable and Allen was likely aware of those vulnerabilities. She also said she was afraid because of his physical size and because of his status as a law enforcement officer. She also was concerned that his wife would return to the apartment during the rape.

Investigators confirmed that Allen inhabited the apartment, starting in 2005, that he entered the police academy in January 2005. He achieved reserve officer status on Sept. 1, 2005 and was also married that year.

“During the investigation it was found, Wesley had been terminated from several places of employment for inappropriate sexual behavior between 2007 and 2022. In these terminations, he was in a position of trust,” investigators said in court documents.

“Wesley Allen used his position of trust and knowledge to groom and perpetrate a child,” Logan police wrote in the original affidavit. “Wesley has minimized his actions in several investigations. Wesley has recently accepted a position that would allow him access to vulnerable adults. This behavior is predatory and shows the intent to groom minor victims. A release of Wesley would put juveniles in the community at risk.”

Investigators said they tried to interview Allen about the accusations but he requested legal counsel and didn’t answer any questions.

On May 8 Allen will be sentenced for his guilty plea for rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, forcible sexual abuse and object rape. His latest arrest is for rape of a minor.