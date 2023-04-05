Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

New victim reports rape by former officer as he awaits sentencing for assault

Apr 5, 2023, 12:14 PM
FILE photo...
FILE photo
Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

LOGAN, UtahMedia reports about the arrest and guilty plea of a man for sexual abuse of a teen girl led to a second victim contacting police to report the same man raped her while she was a teen and he was a police officer.

Wesley Kendal Allen, 40, was already in custody and awaiting a May sentencing after he pleaded guilty to sexual assault of teen girl while he was employed at Cache County juvenile services facility. He has been held without bail.

The newly reported victim told investigators about an apartment where Allen lived in in Smithfield and described the location and layout of the apartment where she said he raped her. She said he took her there and told her he wanted to show her something and then used a book with sexual themes to try to entice her before raping her when she was 16 and he was 24.

She told investigators that her life situation at the time made her vulnerable and Allen was likely aware of those vulnerabilities. She also said she was afraid because of his physical size and because of his status as a law enforcement officer. She also was concerned that his wife would return to the apartment during the rape.

Investigators confirmed that Allen inhabited the apartment, starting in 2005, that he entered the police academy in January 2005. He achieved reserve officer status on Sept. 1, 2005 and was also married that year.

“During the investigation it was found, Wesley had been terminated from several places of employment for inappropriate sexual behavior between 2007 and 2022. In these terminations, he was in a position of trust,” investigators said in court documents.

“Wesley Allen used his position of trust and knowledge to groom and perpetrate a child,” Logan police wrote in the original affidavit. “Wesley has minimized his actions in several investigations. Wesley has recently accepted a position that would allow him access to vulnerable adults. This behavior is predatory and shows the intent to groom minor victims. A release of Wesley would put juveniles in the community at risk.”

Investigators said they tried to interview Allen about the accusations but he requested legal counsel and didn’t answer any questions.

On May 8 Allen will be sentenced for his guilty plea for rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, forcible sexual abuse and object rape. His latest arrest is for rape of a minor.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...
Keira Farrimond and Mike Headrick

Radicalized Religion: When did Lori Vallow Daybell’s beliefs become dangerous?

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell went from seemingly mainstream members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to following and practicing beliefs far outside the official teachings and doctrine. Experts explain how radicalized religion comes to be and how it can turn dangerous or even deadly.
14 hours ago
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...
Pat Reavy

West Jordan man charged with killing teen killed another teen 5 days earlier, charges say

A West Jordan already charged with killing a 17-year-old has now been charged with killing a 16-year-old just five days earlier.
14 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Big Budah

Big Budah surprises Midvale drivers with free gas cards

Big Budah is filling in for Casey Scott this week, handing out free $50 gas cards from KSL Today and West Shore Homes.
14 hours ago
A LifeFlight helicopter assists in the search for a man trapped in an avalanche up Pole Canyon on M...
Carter Williams

Fatal avalanche in Utah County highlights Utah’s dangerous conditions, experts say

An avalanche in Pole Canyon that killed a 38-year-old man was 4,500 feet wide and 3 feet deep, traveling 2,250 feet into the canyon, according to a report released by the Utah Avalanche Center on Tuesday.
14 hours ago
(Shelby Lofton/KSL TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Forecasters say warmer temps after latest snowstorm likely won’t lead to widespread flooding

Monica Traphagan, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service's office in Salt Lake City, said she doesn't expect to see widespread flooding issues, even as Utah's capital is forecasted to hit 70 degrees Monday.
14 hours ago
File photo...
Madison Swenson

5 passengers ejected from car in rollover crash

Five people were ejected early Wednesday morning after their vehicle went off the roadway and rolled multiple times in Box Elder County.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
New victim reports rape by former officer as he awaits sentencing for assault