PROVO, Utah – The 2023 BYU football schedule is one to remember. For the first time in BYU’s history, the Cougars will compete as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

It’s also the first time BYU will be viewed as a Power Five program.

The 2023 BYU football schedule is historic

The 2023 slate starts with three non-conference games, starting with a matchup against Sam Houston from Conference USA on September 2nd in Provo. Sam Houston is jumping from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2023.

Then BYU will host Southern Utah before traveling to the SEC for a revenge opportunity against Arkansas on September 16.

BYU’s inaugural Big 12 Conference schedule opens on September 23 at Lawrence, Kansas, against the Kansas Jayhawks. The first Big 12 game in Provo will come six days later against fellow Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati.

Other notable games on the BYU football schedule include TCU on October 14, Texas Tech in Provo for the first time on October 21, a trip to Austin to face Texas on October 28, and the Oklahoma Sooners roll into LaVell Edwards Stadium for Senior Day on November 18.

Follow the Cougars this season

Kickoff times and broadcast info will be announced at later dates.

You can listen to all of the BYU football action on the legacy home of the BYU Cougars, KSL NewsRadio, and stream the audio here on KSLsports.com or on the KSL Sports app.

Also, subscribe to the Cougar Tracks Podcast hosted by BYU Insider Mitch Harper for in-depth analysis of BYU athletics as they transition into the Big 12 Conference.

September 2 | Sam Houston Bearkats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: First Meeting

September 9 | Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 1-0

Last meeting: November 12, 2016 – BYU 37, SUU 7 in Provo

September 16 | at Arkansas Razorbacks

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Stadium: D.W.R. Razorback Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (SEC holds rights to the game)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Arkansas leads 1-0

Last meeting: October 15, 2022 – Arkansas 52, BYU 35 in Provo

September 23 | at Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Kansas leads 1-0

Last meeting: December 25, 1992: Kansas 23, BYU 20 (Aloha Bowl)

September 29 (Friday) | Cincinnati Bearcats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 2-0

Last meeting: November 5, 2016 – BYU 20, Cincinnati 3 in Cincinnati

October 14 | at TCU Horned Frogs

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: TCU leads 6-5

Last meeting: October 28, 2011 – TCU 38, BYU 28 (Arlington, Texas)

October 21 | Texas Tech Red Raiders

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Texas Tech leads 1-0

Last meeting: October 18, 1940 – Texas Tech 21, BYU 20 in Lubbock

October 28 | at Texas Longhorns

Location: Austin, Texas

Stadium: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 4-1

Last meeting: September 6, 2014 – BYU 41, Texas 7 in Austin

November 4 | at West Virginia Mountaineers

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Stadium: Mountaineer Field

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: West Virginia leads 1-0

Last meeting: September 24, 2016 – West Virginia 35, BYU 32 (FedEx Field in Landover, MD)

November 11 | Iowa State Cyclones

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Iowa State leads 4-0

Last meeting: September 28, 1974 – Iowa State 34, BYU 7 in Ames

November 18 | Oklahoma Sooners

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 2-0

Last meeting: September 5, 2009 – BYU 14, Oklahoma 13 (Cowboy Classic in Arlington, Texas)

November 25 | at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Oklahoma State leads 2-0

Last meeting: December 18, 1976 – Oklahoma State 49, BYU 21 (Tangerine Bowl)

