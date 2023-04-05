Close
Utah Football Confident In Their Process

Apr 5, 2023, 2:02 PM
KSL Sports
Utah Utes vs. Oregon Ducks 2021

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football has been running like a well-oiled machine for decades now and that is largely thanks to “the process” the team is religiously told to respect.

What does that really mean though and how do the coaches and players so consistently operate at a high-level week in and week out?

Head coach Kyle Whittingham and tight end Thomas Yassmin were asked how Utah has been running so smoothly as of late with few if any letdowns and the answer was pretty simple. Utah is confident in their process, know what they are looking for, and don’t accept a work ethic that doesn’t meet those standards.

There Are Two Things You Need To Do At Utah Football

According to Whittingham there are two things he and the rest of his coaching staff look for from their players when it comes to work ethic and effort.

“If you want to play here, there are two things you need to do,” Whittingham said. “Your coach has got to believe you know what to do and you have to be able to physically do it. It’s pretty simple. Guys understand that and they are coming out every day trying to prove that to their position coaches that they deserve to be able to be on that airplane or on that travel squad when we come to fall camp and the season.”

Yassmin agreed with Whittingham. The guys who get the most playtime are out on the field for a very good reason and it’s because they have outworked everyone else to be there.

“We instill a pretty strong mentality here at Utah football,” Yassmin said. “I would say we are the most mentally tough guys, but I don’t think that does it justice. We really push ourselves here- obviously within reason, but we’ve got guys here- if they are lacking in this program, there are guys willing to go out there and give it their all. If you are a guy who can’t go out there and put your best foot forward every time, they don’t really last long in this program. If you are out there and, on the field, and the coach is putting you out there, you’re there for a good reason.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

