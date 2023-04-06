Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Mapping expert analyzes where flood zones could be

Apr 5, 2023, 6:30 PM
Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s safe to say Kathy Holder loves maps. What really has her attention these days, though, are flood plain risk maps.

Holder is Utah’s Hazard Mitigation Officer with Utah’s Division of Emergency Management, and those maps are constantly on her mind.

“There is potentially going to be some flooding. It may be what they call nuisance flooding or some neighborhoods getting some flooding,” Holder said. “That is likely to happen a lot more in the near future because of our snowpack.”

It is no secret the snowpack this year has many people thinking of 1983.

Even Emergency Management’s main office has a picture of Salt Lake City’s State Street flooding from that historic year.

However, a lot has changed in 40 years.

The biggest difference is growth, which changes the flood plain risk maps.

“There’s not places for the water to go and we’re encroaching on those waterways and we’re encroaching on to where the water would go,” she said.

That is why the maps are constantly updated, because the flood plains are also changing all the time with growth.

Another difference from back then is newer neighborhoods are built with water detention and retention ponds, which are designed specifically to help collect flood water and keep it away from homes as best as possible.

“Every time if you see a new subdivision going in, you’re seeing they’re doing some basins, right? And some storm water. So, in those ways, our storm water people have been doing a great job. The problem is it just keeps upping as far as changes that are happening. It is a constant effort, and we are always working toward mitigating our risks,” said Holder.

Cities and counties all across Utah have also been adding debris basins, culverts, and other storm water management systems as part of their newer infrastructure.

Even still, no map can tell you exactly where flooding is going to happen, or how much.

However, those maps give you an idea.

And with all that snow still up in the mountains, it is better to have an educated guess than be caught by surprise.

“We know this is a record year,” Holder said. “We got to be ready.”

Background on Utah and flooding fast facts can be found here. 

Additional flooding resources can be found below:

FEMA Flood Preparation:

https://www.floodsmart.gov/

Be Ready Utah Flood Information:

https://beready.utah.gov/utah-hazards/flood/

Utah Flood Safety Awareness Month Proclamation:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A4-h58CB1oDx4ZKgTOk1oceeRxwAgOtf/view

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Lori Vallow Daybell, along with her husband Chad Daybell, is being tried for the murder of her chil...
Simone Seikaly

Potential jurors questioned during day 3 of Lori Vallow Daybell trial

In the third day of Lori Vallow Daybell's trial, jury selection continued.
22 hours ago
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Eliza Pace

One person shot in possible ‘road rage shooting’ police say

One person was shot and has "non-life-threatening injuries" in a possible road rage shooting.
22 hours ago
John Harris the owner of Ace Hardware, showcasing the equipment used to clean up flooding. (KSLTV)...
Dan Rascon

Businesses prepare for flooding near cottonwood canyons

Flooding is top of mind in many cities, especially in Cottonwood Heights, which sits at the bottom of Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. That's why one business has ordered specialized equipment they believe will be needed in the coming days and weeks.
22 hours ago
Steve Conney walking out in the snow after three days of interlodge. (Courtesy: Steve Conney)...
Mike Anderson

Interlodged skiers hope for first shot at fresh powder

Interlodge can be a ski or snowboarder's dream, as dozens of people are going on three days of interlodge in Little Cottonwood Canyon.
22 hours ago
Avalanche mitigation work up Big Cottonwood Canyon (SR-190) on April 5, 2023. (UDOT)...
Jed Boal

Big Cottonwood reopens after avalanche mitigation; Little Cottonwood remains closed

The Utah Department of Transportation has reopened Big Cottonwood Canyon, but plans to keep Little Cottonwood Canyon closed until Thursday morning at the earliest due to unprecedented avalanche danger.
22 hours ago
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....
Pat Reavy

Man may be trying to take missing 13-year-old Utah girl to Mexico, charges say

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a man who police believe groomed a 13-year-old girl and convinced her to run away with him. The girl remained missing as of Wednesday.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Mapping expert analyzes where flood zones could be