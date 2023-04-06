One person shot in possible ‘road rage shooting’ police say

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was shot and has “non-life-threatening injuries” in a possible road rage shooting.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department, the shooting occurred at 1967 South 300 West, and one person is being treated for their injuries.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

There does not appear to be a threat to the community, but 300 West is closed temporarily from 1900- 2100 South as officers process the scene and collect evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting should call 801-799-3000 to contact police.