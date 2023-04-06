Close
LOCAL NEWS

Constant snow impacting businesses that thrive on outdoor activities

Apr 6, 2023, 9:17 AM
Dan Rascon's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The continuous storms and snowfall have had a huge economic impact on those outdoor businesses that count on springtime customers.

Last year at this time the temperatures were in the 60s. This week they’ve been in the 30s with heavy snowfall.

On the inside of Schmdits Farm and Greenhouse in West Jordan, it actually looks like spring, with flowers blooming everywhere. But outside, it looks like January.

“What spring?” owner Ryan Schmidt told KSL TV’s Dan Rascon. “It’s just delayed everything. Our sales are down quite a bit over last year and we are just seeing a decline overall.”

This time last year? “People were buying flowers and plants and soil and taking them home and getting their yards ready,” Schmidt said.

The same is true for Mulligans Golf and Games in South Jordan. The outdoor batting cages, the putt-putt golf courses and the nine-hole executive course were all under nearly a foot of snow.

“This time last year we were open ready to go and people were enjoying the sun and this year we are still shoveling driveways,” manager Jake Druce said. “I can say that this is probably the longest heaviest winter that we’ve gotten in my lifetime.”

The only reason they were open Tuesday is because of the heated and covered driving range.

For Lagoon Amusement Park, opening day happened on March 26 last year. That day saw blue skies, sunshine and an amazing 79 degrees. Maybe too warm. Snow now covers the rides and attractions, and opening day has been delayed several times.

KSL TV found the Johnson brothers in Herriman at D-Bats, an indoor baseball and softball facility. The brothers play varsity baseball for Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain and were supposed to have a game Tuesday afternoon. But once again, it was canceled.

“It sucks — we’ve probably had 10 games canceled,” said Ethan Johnson.

“I just want to play dude, because it’s been a while,” said Landon Johnson.

Michael Maze, owner of D-Bats, said it’s incredible the impact the snow has had on his indoor business because kids can’t play outside.

“Business has actually been phenomenal were having the best March on record,” he said. “It’s great for business, but I think like anyone else I’m ready to put on shorts and a T-shirt again.”

Schmidt said he may be losing customers but patience will pay off once the sun does eventually come out.

“I know it’s going to change. Spring is going to come, and when it does change, it’s going to be crazy,” he said.

