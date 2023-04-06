Kay Woodcock, 2 other family members can attend all Lori Vallow Daybell trial proceedings

BOISE, Idaho — Judge Steven W. Boyce has ruled that Kay Woodcock, as well as Summer Shiflet and Colby Ryan, can attend Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial in Boise.

Larry Woodcock will not be able to watch until after he has testified as he is not considered to be a victim — which is defined in Idaho law as “an individual who suffers direct or threatened physical, financial, or emotional harm as the result of the commission of a crime” — or an “immediate family member” of a homicide victim.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Their connections to the case are as follows:

Kay Woodcock — biological sister of Charles Vallow, Vallow Daybell’s fourth husband and JJ Vallow’s adoptive father, who was shot and killed by Vallow Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox

Larry Woodcock — husband of Kay Woodcock; brother-in-law of Charles Vallow

Summer Shiflet — Vallow Daybell’s biological sister

Colby Ryan — Vallow Daybell’s biological son; half-brother of Tylee Ryan; adoptive brother of JJ

Concern was raised about these four individuals attending the trial as they are witnesses and will be giving testimony at some point during the court proceedings. Boyce had previously issued an order stating anyone who is a witness being called to testify cannot sit in on other witness testimony, unless they are considered victims.

According to the court’s ruling, Charles Vallow is considered “immediate family” due to being JJ’s adoptive father, but since he’s dead, rights were deferred to Kay Woodcock — who acts as a representative on Charles’ behalf.

It’s a similar case for Shiflet. Although she does not qualify as an “immediate family member” under Idaho law, she will act as a representative for Tylee’s immediate family, as Tylee’s mother is the defendant in the case and her father is dead.

Ryan will also be present during the trial as he qualifies as an “immediate family member,” being that he’s a brother to Tylee and JJ.

The Woodcocks, who called in the initial welfare check on JJ after not speaking to their 7-year-old grandson for months in November 2019, sparked the entire police investigation into the whereabouts of JJ and Tylee, and ultimately, their deaths.

The bodies of the children were discovered buried in Chad Daybell’s backyard in Salem, Idaho, in June 2020.

Vallow Daybell was indicted in May 2021 on conspiracy and first-degree murder charges for JJ and Tylee’s deaths, conspiracy to commit murder in Tammy Daybell’s death, as well as grand theft for allegedly collecting the children’s social security benefits for months after they died.

Chad Daybell is also facing first-degree murder, conspiracy, grand theft and insurance fraud charges, and is set to have a separate trial.