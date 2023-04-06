Close
CRIME

Teen arrested after shooting, damaging two cars

Apr 6, 2023, 11:36 AM | Updated: 11:40 am

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly shot and damaged two vehicles in Salt Lake City.

The shooting occurred near 60 W. Market Street at 1:59 a.m. Saturday.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, no one was injured, but two SUVs at the scene sustained gunshot damage.

Officers then began an investigation.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, detectives responded to the area of 1800 W. Dale Ridge Avenue and took the teen into custody.

He was then booked into the Salt Lake Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said his name is not being released due to his age.

