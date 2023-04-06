Sugar House sledders grow nostalgic about 2023 snow now that it is coming to an end

SALT LAKE CITY — The long winter has frustrated many Utahns with snow — and heavy snow — lingering into April. However, on Wednesday, attitudes at least seemed to shift for an afternoon at Sugar House Park, where dozens converged on a large hill to take advantage of a spring day of sledding.

“This might be the last time that we sled with this snow, so just trying to get out here,” said Shaniqwa Little, who brought her kids for spring break. “In April, you’re not finding sleds in the store, so we found the pool (inflatables) and that works too!”

2023 brought record snowfall to Utah’s mountains in a winter that seemed to begin in October.

“I’ve been here for 27 years of my life and I’ve never experienced April to be this snowy,” said Jessica Vidal, who also came to the park with her family.

Though John Woolley came fully decked out in winter gear, he too was eager for warmer weather.

“I want spring to come!” Woolley said as he prepared to go down the hill one last time.

Little said the late snow had left her a little in disbelief, especially considering last year at this time.

“Like, I look back at Facebook pictures and we were in shorts and tank tops, and now, we’re out here in coats and snow boots in the middle of April,” she said.

It seemed her perspective and others — now that a definitive warmup was on the horizon — was to enjoy the final days of winter snow while they lasted, and document them for posterity by taking photos and videos.

“What a spring break!” Little said. “We can look back and say, ‘Hey, in April, there was still tons of snow to go sledding,’ so it’s pretty cool!”