Jazz Host Thunder With Postseason Elimination At Stake

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday with their postseason aspirations on the line.

If the Jazz win, they’ll remain within striking distance of next week’s play-in tournament.

If they lose, they’ll officially be eliminated from playoff contention.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Thunder

The Jazz will once again be extremely shorthanded when they face Oklahoma City.

Starters Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler will all be sidelined with injuries.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/6): *PROBABLE – Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle soreness) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (hand contusion) OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring – maintenance ) OUT – Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain) OUT – Rudy Gay (back) OUT – Walker Kessler (concussion) — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 6, 2023

Reserve Rudy Gay will also miss the game due to lower back soreness, while guard Talen Horton-Tucker was downgraded to probably Thursday morning with ankle soreness.

The Jazz narrowly lost their last contest on Tuesday night falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime despite erasing a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes of the game.

Thunder Have Just Two Games Remaining

The Thunder will face the Jazz in their last road game of the regular season before returning home to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Oklahoma City is currently tied with the Dallas Mavericks at 38-42 in the Western Conference standings, but owns the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament due to their tiebreaker over Dallas.

The Thunder can guarantee themselves a playoff birth by winning its final two games of the season, beginning with Thursday’s matchup against the Jazz.

The Mavericks must beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday, and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off at 7 pm MT in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone . It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV .

