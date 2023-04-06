Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Carolina Panthers Sign Former Utah DB Eric Rowe

Apr 6, 2023, 2:36 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Eric-Rowe-Miami-Dolphins-NFL

SALT LAKE CITY – The Carolina Panthers announced that they’ve agreed to terms on a contract with former University of Utah defensive back and NFL veteran Eric Rowe.

The Panthers announced the addition of the former Ute on Thursday, April 6.

RELATED: 2023 Local NFL Free Agency Tracker

“The Panthers added some secondary depth on Thursday before the holiday weekend,” Darin Gantt wrote for Panthers.com. “The team has agreed to terms with former Dolphins safety Eric Rowe.”

Rowe is joining a Panthers team that went 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the 2022 season.

About Eric Rowe

Prior to his time in the NFL, Rowe was a standout player at the University of Utah from 2011-14.

RELATED: Dolphins DB Eric Rowe Forces Fumble During Win Over Houston Texans

During his college career, the Spring, Texas native recorded 253 total tackles, 153 solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, 37 pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries in 45 games.

Rowe was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 47 overall pick during the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

After spending his rookie campaign with the Eagles, Rowe was traded by Philadelphia to the New England Patriots in 2016.

RELATED STORIES

Rowe played for the Patriots from 2016-18. During his time in New England, Rowe helped the Patriots win a pair of Super Bowl championships.

In 2019, the safety signed a one-year deal to join the Dolphins. A year later, Rowe signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with Miami.

Last season, Rowe recorded 56 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups in 14 games played.

During his NFL career, Rowe has totaled 382 total tackles, 273 solo tackles, two sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five interceptions, one touchdown, and 40 pass breakups in 100 regular season games.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Season Finale Against Lakers Moved To ESPN

The Utah Jazz regular season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers will air on ESPN, their first nationally televised game of the season.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Despite Recent Results Real Salt Lake Remains Calm, For Now

Despite recent poor results Real Salt Lake remains in a state of tranquility, according to manager Pablo Mastroeni. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah State Men’s Basketball Guard Steven Ashworth Enters Transfer Portal

Utah State men's basketball guard Steven Ashworth took to social media to announce his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Red Rocks Coach Tom Farden Talks Psychology Of Gymnastics

The Red Rocks are about to make their 47th trip to Nationals, a great mental feat if you ask head coach Tom Farden.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Host Thunder With Postseason Elimination At Stake

The Utah Jazz will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday with their postseason aspirations on the line. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

ESPN: Markkanen To Fullfill Time In Finnish Military This Summer

Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen will fulfill his requirement to serve time in the Finnish military this summer according to ESPN.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Carolina Panthers Sign Former Utah DB Eric Rowe