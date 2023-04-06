Carolina Panthers Sign Former Utah DB Eric Rowe

SALT LAKE CITY – The Carolina Panthers announced that they’ve agreed to terms on a contract with former University of Utah defensive back and NFL veteran Eric Rowe.

The Panthers announced the addition of the former Ute on Thursday, April 6.

“The Panthers added some secondary depth on Thursday before the holiday weekend,” Darin Gantt wrote for Panthers.com. “The team has agreed to terms with former Dolphins safety Eric Rowe.”

Rowe is joining a Panthers team that went 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the 2022 season.

About Eric Rowe

Prior to his time in the NFL, Rowe was a standout player at the University of Utah from 2011-14.

During his college career, the Spring, Texas native recorded 253 total tackles, 153 solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, 37 pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries in 45 games.

Rowe was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 47 overall pick during the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

After spending his rookie campaign with the Eagles, Rowe was traded by Philadelphia to the New England Patriots in 2016.

Rowe played for the Patriots from 2016-18. During his time in New England, Rowe helped the Patriots win a pair of Super Bowl championships.

In 2019, the safety signed a one-year deal to join the Dolphins. A year later, Rowe signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with Miami.

Last season, Rowe recorded 56 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups in 14 games played.

During his NFL career, Rowe has totaled 382 total tackles, 273 solo tackles, two sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five interceptions, one touchdown, and 40 pass breakups in 100 regular season games.

