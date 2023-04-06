Close
Utah State Men's Basketball Guard Steven Ashworth Enters Transfer Portal

Apr 6, 2023

Steven-Ashworth-Utah-State-Aggies-Mountain-West-Tournament

LOGAN – Utah State men’s basketball guard Steven Ashworth took to social media to announce his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday.

In his announcement, Ashworth mentioned going through three coaching changes in his time as an Aggie.

Ashworth is coming off an impressive 2022-2023 season which saw an NCAA Tournament birth for Utah State. Ashworth averaged 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 45.8% from the field and 43.4% from three.

In the Aggies’ first-round tournament loss to the Missouri Tigers, Ashworth had 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

“After constant thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Ashworth said. “Experiencing three coaching changes since I committed has helped me realize it is time to explore all options for myself, to ultimately find the best fit for my wife and I.”

Steven Ashworth In The 2022-2023 Season

With Rylan Jones, the starting point guard to begin the season, seeing action in just 13 games this season and missing the past 15 contests, Ashworth was asked to do a lot in 2023. He was the only Aggie to play more than 1,000 minutes, averaging 32.9 minutes per game.

Ashworth finished as the eighth-leading scorer in the Mountain West at 16.3 points per game. He led the league in free throw percentage (.889), three-point percentage (.450), and threes made per game (3.2). Not only a scorer, but Ashworth also led USU with 4.7 assists per game, the fourth-best mark in the conference.

RELATED: Utah State’s Steven Ashworth Named Mountain West Player Of The Week

The junior from Alpine, Utah notched a season-high 30 points against Oral Roberts in November. He made a career-high eight threes in an early-February win at Colorado State.

Ashworth was named MW Player of the Week on Sunday, March 5 after averaging 23.0 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 steals, and 3.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.3% from the field, 50.0% from deep and 85.7% at the free throw line in a pair of Utah State wins.

RELATED STORIES

During Mountain West play, Ashworth ranked first in free throw percentage (.920) and 3-pointers made per game (2.72), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.90), third in assists per game (4.83), third in 3-point percentage (.392), tied for eighth in steals per game (1.28) and ranked 10th in points per game (15.56).

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

