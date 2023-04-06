Close
Jazz Season Finale Against Lakers Moved To ESPN

Apr 6, 2023

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz regular season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers has been moved to ESPN, their first nationally televised game of the season.

The NBA announced the move on Thursday as both the Jazz and Lakers continue their pursuit of the final spots in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Jazz currently sit 1.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 10th and final seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

The Lakers meanwhile own the seventh seed in the West, but can climb as high as five in the standings depending on how they finish the regular season.

The final day of the regular season will feature all of the league’s 30 teams in action playing during two separate early windows.

The first set of games will tip off at 11 am MST and will conclude as the second set of games tip off at 1:30 pm MST.

The league overlaps the games to maintain a competitive balance with the final playoff seeding yet to be determined.

Jazz Fighting For Playoff Lives

The Jazz face a narrow pathway to qualify for the play-in tournament, having to win their three remaining games, while also needing the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Maverics to lose their two remaining contests.

The Jazz face the Thunder on Thursday night, before hosting the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon and traveling to face the Lakers on Sunday.

After facing the Jazz, the Thunder return home for a two-day break before hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Chicago Bulls on Friday night and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

The Lakers will host the Suns on Friday night before concluding the season against the Jazz on ESPN.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

