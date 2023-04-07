Close
Roofs of 2 Park City homes collapse due to heavy snow

Apr 6, 2023, 6:02 PM

KSLTV.com

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City fire officials are urging residents to inspect their homes after two of them suffered roof collapses due to heavy snow.

The first incident happened in the Pinebrook area of Park City at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Park City Fire District, no one was home at the time of the collapse and no one sustained any injuries.

All utilities to the home have since been shut off.

The second incident occurred on Silver Spur Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

It was a partial collapse, according to the Park City Fire District. No one was home at the time and no one was injured.

“After responding to several collapses caused by this unprecedented snow load in recent days, the Park City Fire District would like to emphasize to homeowners the importance of inspecting their homes for signs of structural stress. These include any new and obvious sagging, bowing, or cracks of interior walls, and audible cues of creaking or cracking sounds. We encourage homeowners to hire professional contractors to address and mitigate any concerns they might have, and discourage folks from climbing onto their roofs to remove snow due to the inherent fall risk,” read another Facebook post from the agency.

Top Stories

Weather

The Azalea Event Venue in South Jordan, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Extended winter weather impacts outdoor weddings, photography in northern Utah

The colder temperatures are leaving brides and grooms scrambling to switch their weddings to indoor venues.

21 hours ago

(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Sugar House sledders grow nostalgic about 2023 snow now that it is coming to an end

The long winter has frustrated many Utahns with snow — and heavy snow — lingering into April. However, on Wednesday, attitudes at least seemed to shift for an afternoon at Sugar House Park.

21 hours ago

John Harris the owner of Ace Hardware, showcasing the equipment used to clean up flooding. (KSLTV)...

Dan Rascon

Businesses prepare for flooding near Cottonwood canyons

Flooding is top of mind in many cities, especially in Cottonwood Heights, which sits at the bottom of Big and Little Cottonwood canyons. That's why one business has ordered specialized equipment they believe will be needed in the coming days and weeks.

2 days ago

Steve Conney walking out in the snow after three days of interlodge. (Courtesy: Steve Conney)...

Mike Anderson

Interlodged skiers hope for first shot at fresh powder

Interlodge can be a ski or snowboarder's dream, as dozens of people are going on three days of interlodge in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

2 days ago

Avalanche mitigation work up Big Cottonwood Canyon (SR-190) on April 5, 2023. (UDOT)...

Jed Boal

Big Cottonwood reopens after avalanche mitigation; Little Cottonwood remains closed

The Utah Department of Transportation has reopened Big Cottonwood Canyon, but plans to keep Little Cottonwood Canyon closed until Thursday morning at the earliest due to unprecedented avalanche danger.

2 days ago

A LifeFlight helicopter assists in the search for a man trapped in an avalanche up Pole Canyon on M...

Carter Williams

Fatal avalanche in Utah County highlights Utah’s dangerous conditions, experts say

An avalanche in Pole Canyon that killed a 38-year-old man was 4,500 feet wide and 3 feet deep, traveling 2,250 feet into the canyon, according to a report released by the Utah Avalanche Center on Tuesday.

2 days ago

