Roofs of 2 Park City homes collapse due to heavy snow

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City fire officials are urging residents to inspect their homes after two of them suffered roof collapses due to heavy snow.

The first incident happened in the Pinebrook area of Park City at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Park City Fire District, no one was home at the time of the collapse and no one sustained any injuries.

All utilities to the home have since been shut off.

The second incident occurred on Silver Spur Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

It was a partial collapse, according to the Park City Fire District. No one was home at the time and no one was injured.

“After responding to several collapses caused by this unprecedented snow load in recent days, the Park City Fire District would like to emphasize to homeowners the importance of inspecting their homes for signs of structural stress. These include any new and obvious sagging, bowing, or cracks of interior walls, and audible cues of creaking or cracking sounds. We encourage homeowners to hire professional contractors to address and mitigate any concerns they might have, and discourage folks from climbing onto their roofs to remove snow due to the inherent fall risk,” read another Facebook post from the agency.