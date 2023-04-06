‘Receivers Are Gonna Love Him’: Former NFL Player Talks Jaren Hall’s Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL player and current KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall.

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Hall’s potential as an NFL player and his fit in the professional game during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, April 2.

“Everyone wants that light, athletic quarterback that’s able to move and keeps his eyes downfield, extends plays,” the former NFL linebacker said of the BYU product. “That’s who Jaren Hall is.”

During his conversation with Sam Farnsworth, Sylvester highlighted multiple traits of Hall’s game including speed, throwing accuracy, and mobility.

“Wherever he goes, receivers are gonna love him,” Sylvester said of Hall. “He’s very athletic. He can escape the pocket and extend the play…on the run he’s able to find the open guy.”

“Jaren Hall does an amazing job of keeping his eyes downfield and delivering the football,” Sylvester added.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During the pre-draft process, Hall has participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine, and BYU’s 2023 Pro Day.

Jaren Hall’s Pro Day Results

Height: 6001 (6’0 1/8)

Weight: 211

Hand: 9 4/8″

Arm: 29 7/8″

Wing: 71 6/8″

40-Yard Dash: 4.62

3-Cone Drill: 6.97

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.19

2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

