Masters: Tony Finau Finishes Day One Four Shots Back On Leaderboard

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished four shots back from the top spot on the leaderboard after the opening day of the 2023 Master Tournament.

The 2023 Masters takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia from April 6-9.

Following the event’s opening round, Finau was tied for 13th place and only four strokes back from Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, and Jon Rahm, who tied for first place after the first 18 holes of the tourney.

On Thursday, April 6, Finau scored 69 for three under par.

Finau is tied on the leaderboard with Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, and Jordan Spieth. In 2015, Spieth captured the green jacket by winning the event.

Tony Finau with the unconventional Masters Tournament preparation playing @EASportsPGATOUR Road to the Masters. #themasters pic.twitter.com/jzEHvDD5vO — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 2, 2023

Finau’s second round will start on Friday, April 7 at 8:24 a.m. (MDT). The second day of the Masters will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

Masters Leaderboard: Post-Round One

T1. Brooks Koepka (-7)

T1. Viktor Hovland (-7)

T1. Jon Rahm (-7)

T4. Jason Day (-5)

T4. Cameron Young (-5)

T6. Gary Woodland (-4)

T6. Scottie Scheffler (-4)

T6. Sam Bennett (-4)

T6. Sam Burns (-4)

T6. Shane Lowry (-4)

T6. Xander Schauffele (-4)

T6. Adam Scott (-4)

T13. Tony Finau (-3)

T13. Justin Rose (-3)

T13. Collin Morikawa (-3)

T13. Jordan Spieth (-3)

Special edition for a special week. Thanks @beatsbydre fam 🔥🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/E3DSq5BeIC — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) April 5, 2023

The purse for the 2023 Masters is $15 million. In 2022, Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket.

The 2023 Masters is Finau’s sixth appearance at the major tournament. He’s never missed the cut at the Masters. His best finish at the tourney came in 2019 when he tied for fifth place.

Finau’s last event was THE PLAYERS Championship in early March. He tied for 19th place at the event. Finau has played in seven tournaments since the start of the calendar year. His best finish came in the first of those events, the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He tied for seventh place at the tourney.

At the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Finau tied for ninth place, his only other top-10 finish so far in 2023.

His worst result this year came when he tied for 24th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

