Utah Valley Names Todd Phillips As Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Apr 6, 2023, 6:05 PM

Todd-Phillips-Utah-Valley-Wolverines

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Valley University announced that Todd Phillips has been hired as the Wolverines’ next men’s basketball head coach.

UVU announced Phillips’ promotion on Thursday, April 6.

“This position garnered unprecedented national attention and I believe it is one of the best mid-major jobs in college basketball,” UVU athletic director Jared Sumsion said in a statement. “Todd Phillips was the evident choice to lead our program with the upward trajectory he has helped build.”

“Todd has a tremendous basketball mind who understands the game at its deepest level. His recruiting network in this region and beyond is second to none. He has a tremendous ability to develop players and build a synergistic team environment. With two WAC championships and a deep NIT run, his track record at Utah Valley already speaks for itself.”

Phillips was recently named Utah Valley’s interim head coach following Mark Madsen’s departure to Cal. Phillips previously served as Madsen’s associate head coach.

“I’m incredibly honored and very appreciative of President Tuminez, Jared Sumsion, and the search committee for the opportunity to be the head coach at Utah Valley,” Phillips said of his promotion. “I love Utah Valley. I love the community and am excited to build on the success that we have already achieved. I want to build a legacy here. We’re going to continue to win, and we are going to win championships.”

RELATED: Cal Hires Utah Valley’s Mark Madsen As Men’s Basketball Head Coach

“Todd Phillips is a proven winner who was instrumental in helping our men’s basketball team to its best season ever,” Utah Valley president Astrid S. Tuminez said of the Wolverines’ new head coach. “The team made it to the NIT semi-finals for the first time in program history and Todd was a big part of that success. We are confident that his coaching skills will continue to build on the team’s winning tradition and will inspire our student-athletes in and out of competition and in the classroom. We are honored to have him as our men’s basketball coach.”

Phillips has been a part of Utah Valley’s coaching for the past four seasons. As serving as an assistant coach, he was promoted to associate head coach in 2021. During Phillips’ tenure with the Wolverines, Utah Valley’s men’s basketball team has won a pair of Western Athletic Conference regular season titles. This season, the Wolverines had a 28-9 record, a program best. UVU reached the semifinals of the NIT before falling to the UAB Blazers.

Prior to Phillips’ time at Utah Valley, he was the head coach of the Salt Lake Community College men’s basketball team. He was the Bruins’ head coach for nearly a decade.

As a player, the Boise, Idaho native spent time at Snow College and Lewis-Clark State College during the 1990s.

