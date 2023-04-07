Udoka Azubuike Throws Down Dunks To Open Thunder-Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Udoka Azubuike rocked the rim with a pair of early slam dunks to open Utah’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Jazz hosted the Thunder at Vivint Arena on Thursday, April 6.

During the opening 3:07 of game time, the Kansas product crushed the iron with a pair of thunderous jams.

Azubuike’s first slam came on an assist from Kelly Olynyk. The bucket gave the Jazz a 6-4 lead at the 9:24 mark of the first quarter.

Less than a minute later, Luka Šamanić fed the ball to Azubuike under the basket. The center threw down another dunk to push Utah’s lead to 8-5 with 8:53 left in the opening quarter.

During his first five minutes on the hardwood, Azubuike had four points on 2-2 field goals, three rebounds, and a block.

This season, the center is averaging 2.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.2 steals in 8.4 minutes per contest. He’s played in 34 games this season.

welcome back to Swat Lake City 📍 pic.twitter.com/jse13oSvlE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 7, 2023

During his three seasons in the NBA, Azubuike is averaging 2.9 points per game on 75.9 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Oklahoma City is broadcast on AT&T SportsNet, NBA League Pass, and KSL Sports Zone.

Thunder vs. Jazz

The Jazz will host the Thunder on Thursday with their postseason aspirations on the line.

If the Jazz win, they’ll remain within striking distance of next week’s play-in tournament.

If they lose, they’ll officially be eliminated from playoff contention.

Jazz Shorthanded

The Jazz will once again be extremely shorthanded when they face Oklahoma City.

Starters Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler will all be sidelined with injuries.

Reserve Rudy Gay will also miss the game due to lower back soreness, while guard Talen Horton-Tucker was downgraded to probably Thursday morning with ankle soreness.

The Jazz narrowly lost their last contest on Tuesday night falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime despite erasing a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes of the game.

Thunder Have Two Games Remaining

The Thunder will face the Jazz in their last road game of the regular season before returning home to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Oklahoma City is currently tied with the Dallas Mavericks at 38-42 in the Western Conference standings but owns the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament due to their tiebreaker over Dallas.

The Thunder can guarantee themselves a playoff birth by winning its final two games of the season, beginning with Thursday’s matchup against the Jazz.

The Mavericks must beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday, and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

