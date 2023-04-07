Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GREAT SALT LAKE

Water levels rising on Great Salt Lake after series of storms

Apr 6, 2023, 9:05 PM | Updated: 9:13 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a good thing Duane Nicolette brought his wife Nicole Martin to see the Great Salt Lake this month.

They live in Atlanta. He has seen it before, but this is her first time.

“I really wanted to show her what Salt Lake is really like,” Nicolette said. “It is great. It is a beautiful site.

“Wow. It is very beautiful,” said Martin.

She might not have said that if they visited just a couple of months ago.

“It is great to see the water levels starting to come back up,” he said. “I know they have been down lately.”

The southern part of the Great Salt Lake is up now up three feet from its historic low last year.

Rocky reefs near the Great Salt Lake State Park visitor’s center that were visible in February are now back underwater.

It is a striking difference in just a couple of months.

“We were incredibly lucky to get a great snow pack this year. Depending on how things go with the runoff, this could be exactly what we needed to get out of the woods for this year,” Ben Stireman, who is with Utah’s Department of Natural Resources said. “But it doesn’t necessarily equate to letting our guard down.”

Even with Utah’s record-breaking winter, the state is still in a drought.

Conservation efforts are still needed and necessary to get the Great Salt Lake healthy again.

However, this past winter has been a great start.

There is now enough water at the Great Salt Lake marina to allow park workers to put the park’s search and rescue boats back in the marina.

They were taken out last year because low water levels made it difficult or impossible to access the lake from the marina.

Water levels at the lake are expected to continue to rise as the spring runoff begins.

It has many people wondering how high the lake could rise.

“No solid estimates yet,” Stireman said. “I think it is a little too early to tell on a good estimate. It all depends on how the snow melts.”

Gradual warmer temperatures would help the Great Salt Lake get as much water possible.

Many of Utah’s reservoirs are expected to get close to full.

However, bigger places like Lake Powell and the Great Salt Lake would need several winters similar to what Utah just experienced to get into healthier ranges.

However, many say it is nice to see levels back up right now.

Even if it’s just a little bit.

“We definitely always need the lake,” Nicolette said. “I mean, that’s why Salt Lake is named Salt Lake.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Great Salt Lake

Receding Salt Lake...

Kyle Dunphey, Deseret News

Great Salt Lake: Cox urges scientists to ease up on ‘doom and gloom’ messaging

Cox urged the room full of scientists and activists to scale back on what he called the “doom and gloom,” celebrate incremental improvements, and be careful with messaging around the Great Salt Lake.

18 days ago

Follow @jellis9Like us on Facebook...

Josh Ellis

Brine shrimp becomes Utah’s official state crustacean after Gov. Cox signs bill

The brine shrimp, a tiny crustacean that has lived in the Great Salt Lake area for at least 600,000 years, is now the official state crustacean of landlocked Utah.

18 days ago

Utah snowpack...

 Carter Williams

‘It just keeps coming’: Warnings issued in Utah with wintry week ahead

Monday is officially the first day of spring, but it might not feel like that in parts of Utah.

19 days ago

(Chopper 5)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Great Salt Lake symposium evaluates future, impacts of shrinking lake

Talks were underway Thursday on the University of Utah campus about the future of the Great Salt Lake, as part of the annual Stegner Center’s symposium.

22 days ago

A great blue heron at Farmington Bay on Feb. 19, 2022. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sai...

Carter Williams

Church of Jesus Christ donating 5.7K water shares to the Great Salt Lake

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has agreed to donate 5,700 water shares that will send more than 20,000 acre-feet of water to the struggling Great Salt Lake, Utah officials announced Wednesday.

23 days ago

generic snowpack photo...

Mike Anderson

Is tree-thining a solution for saving the Great Salt Lake?

As we look for ways to raise the levels of the Great Salt Lake, some local leaders are pushing tree-thinning as a way to get more water downstream.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Water levels rising on Great Salt Lake after series of storms