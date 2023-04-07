Johnny Juzang Sparks Jazz Offense Against Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Johnny Juzang injected life into Utah’s offense during the opening minutes of the final quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Jazz hosted the Thunder at Vivint Arena on Thursday, April 6.

After Oklahoma City opened up a 94-78 lead, Juzang went to work on a personal 7-0 run. With 10:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, the rookie knocked down a 14-foot jumper for his first points of the night. 40 seconds later, Juzang connected on a 26-foot three-pointer. Juzang’s run was capped by another two-point field goal with 9:11 left to play. The run cut OKC’s lead to 94-83.

During his first 13 minutes on the floor, the UCLA product had seven points on 3-5 shooting, including 1-2 from behind the arc. He also had three rebounds, one assist, and a steal.

This season, the guard is averaging 4.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.2 steals in 12.3 minutes per game. He’s played in 16 games for the Jazz.

Juzang is on a two-way contract with the Jazz.

Utah’s game against Oklahoma City is broadcast on AT&T SportsNet, NBA League Pass, and KSL Sports Zone.

Thunder vs. Jazz

The Jazz will host the Thunder on Thursday with their postseason aspirations on the line.

If the Jazz win, they’ll remain within striking distance of next week’s play-in tournament.

If they lose, they’ll officially be eliminated from playoff contention.

Jazz Shorthanded

The Jazz will once again be extremely shorthanded when they face Oklahoma City.

Starters Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler will all be sidelined with injuries.

Reserve Rudy Gay will also miss the game due to lower back soreness, while guard Talen Horton-Tucker was downgraded to probably Thursday morning with ankle soreness.

The Jazz narrowly lost their last contest on Tuesday night falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime despite erasing a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes of the game.

Thunder Have Two Games Remaining

The Thunder will face the Jazz in their last road game of the regular season before returning home to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Oklahoma City is currently tied with the Dallas Mavericks at 38-42 in the Western Conference standings but owns the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament due to their tiebreaker over Dallas.

The Thunder can guarantee themselves a playoff birth by winning its final two games of the season, beginning with Thursday’s matchup against the Jazz.

The Mavericks must beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday, and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

