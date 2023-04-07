Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Johnny Juzang Sparks Jazz Offense Against Thunder

Apr 6, 2023, 9:03 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Johnny-Juzang-Utah-Jazz-NBA

SALT LAKE CITYJazz guard Johnny Juzang injected life into Utah’s offense during the opening minutes of the final quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Jazz hosted the Thunder at Vivint Arena on Thursday, April 6.

After Oklahoma City opened up a 94-78 lead, Juzang went to work on a personal 7-0 run. With 10:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, the rookie knocked down a 14-foot jumper for his first points of the night. 40 seconds later, Juzang connected on a 26-foot three-pointer. Juzang’s run was capped by another two-point field goal with 9:11 left to play. The run cut OKC’s lead to 94-83.

During his first 13 minutes on the floor, the UCLA product had seven points on 3-5 shooting, including 1-2 from behind the arc. He also had three rebounds, one assist, and a steal.

This season, the guard is averaging 4.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.2 steals in 12.3 minutes per game. He’s played in 16 games for the Jazz.

Juzang is on a two-way contract with the Jazz.

Utah’s game against Oklahoma City is broadcast on AT&T SportsNet, NBA League Pass, and KSL Sports Zone.

Thunder vs. Jazz

The Jazz will host the Thunder on Thursday with their postseason aspirations on the line.

RELATED: Jazz Host Thunder With Postseason Elimination At Stake

If the Jazz win, they’ll remain within striking distance of next week’s play-in tournament.

If they lose, they’ll officially be eliminated from playoff contention.

RELATED STORIES

Jazz Shorthanded

The Jazz will once again be extremely shorthanded when they face Oklahoma City.

Starters Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler will all be sidelined with injuries.

Reserve Rudy Gay will also miss the game due to lower back soreness, while guard Talen Horton-Tucker was downgraded to probably Thursday morning with ankle soreness.

The Jazz narrowly lost their last contest on Tuesday night falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime despite erasing a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes of the game.

Thunder Have Two Games Remaining

The Thunder will face the Jazz in their last road game of the regular season before returning home to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Oklahoma City is currently tied with the Dallas Mavericks at 38-42 in the Western Conference standings but owns the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament due to their tiebreaker over Dallas.

The Thunder can guarantee themselves a playoff birth by winning its final two games of the season, beginning with Thursday’s matchup against the Jazz.

The Mavericks must beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday, and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

After Play-In Elimination, What’s Next For Jazz?

The Utah Jazz fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night 114-98, officially eliminating their playoff chances.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah Jazz Signing Luka Šamanić Through 2023-24 Season

The Utah Jazz plan to sign forward Luka Šamanić through the 2023-24 NBA season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Thunder End Jazz Play-In Tournament Hopes

The Oklahoma City Thunder ended the Utah Jazz play-in tournament hopes with a 114-98 win in Salt Lake City.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Kris Dunn Splits Thunder Defenders For Bucket

Jazz guard Kris Dunn split a pair of defenders before driving to the basket for a layup during Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Udoka Azubuike Throws Down Dunks To Open Thunder-Jazz Game

Jazz center Udoka Azubuike rocked the rim with a pair of early slam dunks to open Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Names Todd Phillips As Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Utah Valley University announced that Todd Phillips has been hired as the Wolverines' next men's basketball head coach.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Johnny Juzang Sparks Jazz Offense Against Thunder