4-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car

HURRICANE, Utah — A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Hurricane.

According to Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department at approximately 7:20 p.m. local authorities responded to a 4-year-old hit by a car at 180 North between 3700 West and 3900 West while riding a bicycle.

A release from police stated, “A 59-year-old male driver of a 2018 Silver Kia Soul was traveling westbound on 180 North toward the setting sun which obscured his vision. The vehicle struck the child and caused serious injuries.”

The child’s parents were notified on site and the child was transported immediately to the St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The driver has been cooperative with the investigation and was the initial 911 caller.

“We are sending our prayers to the victim and his family at this time.”