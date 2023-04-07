Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Utah Jazz Signing Luka Šamanić Through 2023-24 Season

Apr 6, 2023, 9:34 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Luka-Šamanić-Utah-Jazz-NBA

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz plan to sign forward Luka Šamanić through the 2023-24 NBA season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA insider reported Šamanić’s deal shortly after the Jazz were officially from playoff contention with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, April 6.

“The Utah Jazz are signing F Luka Samanic through the 2023-2024 season, a deal including guaranteed money and trigger dates, his agents George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Samanic, 23, was the 19th overall pock to the Spurs in 2019.”

Šamanić first joined the Jazz on a 10-day deal in March.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Sign Croatian Forward Luka Šamanić To 10-Day Contract

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

After Play-In Elimination, What’s Next For Jazz?

The Utah Jazz fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night 114-98, officially eliminating their playoff chances.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Thunder End Jazz Play-In Tournament Hopes

The Oklahoma City Thunder ended the Utah Jazz play-in tournament hopes with a 114-98 win in Salt Lake City.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Johnny Juzang Sparks Jazz Offense Against Thunder

Jazz guard Johnny Juzang injected life into Utah's offense during the opening minutes of the final quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Kris Dunn Splits Thunder Defenders For Bucket

Jazz guard Kris Dunn split a pair of defenders before driving to the basket for a layup during Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Udoka Azubuike Throws Down Dunks To Open Thunder-Jazz Game

Jazz center Udoka Azubuike rocked the rim with a pair of early slam dunks to open Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Names Todd Phillips As Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Utah Valley University announced that Todd Phillips has been hired as the Wolverines' next men's basketball head coach.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Report: Utah Jazz Signing Luka Šamanić Through 2023-24 Season