Report: Utah Jazz Signing Luka Šamanić Through 2023-24 Season
Apr 6, 2023, 9:34 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz plan to sign forward Luka Šamanić through the 2023-24 NBA season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The NBA insider reported Šamanić’s deal shortly after the Jazz were officially from playoff contention with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, April 6.
“The Utah Jazz are signing F Luka Samanic through the 2023-2024 season, a deal including guaranteed money and trigger dates, his agents George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Samanic, 23, was the 19th overall pock to the Spurs in 2019.”
Šamanić first joined the Jazz on a 10-day deal in March.
RELATED: Utah Jazz Sign Croatian Forward Luka Šamanić To 10-Day Contract
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 7, 2023
