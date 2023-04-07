Report: Utah Jazz Signing Luka Šamanić Through 2023-24 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz plan to sign forward Luka Šamanić through the 2023-24 NBA season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA insider reported Šamanić’s deal shortly after the Jazz were officially from playoff contention with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, April 6.

“The Utah Jazz are signing F Luka Samanic through the 2023-2024 season, a deal including guaranteed money and trigger dates, his agents George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Samanic, 23, was the 19th overall pock to the Spurs in 2019.”

Šamanić first joined the Jazz on a 10-day deal in March.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Sign Croatian Forward Luka Šamanić To 10-Day Contract

The Utah Jazz are signing F Luka Samanic through the 2023-2024 season, a deal including guaranteed money and trigger dates, his agents George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Samanic, 23, was the 19th overall pock to the Spurs in 2019. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 7, 2023

Follow @kyleireland