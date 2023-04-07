Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Suspect at large after attempted kidnapping at West Valley City elementary school

Apr 7, 2023, 9:57 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

Follow @jellis9Like us on Facebook...

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a man they say tried to kidnap a third grade girl and fled the area after a physical struggle.

Granite School District officials say the incident happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday when the suspect approached the girl at Whittier Elementary School.

The man dragged the girl around the corner of the building and a physical struggle ensued. Police said the girl did the right thing and fought the suspect and screamed. She was able to get away from the suspect just as a school employee heard her screaming and approached the area.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

West Valley City and Granite School District police are investigating several leads as they work to identify and capture the suspect. Officers said they believe the suspect is a juvenile but may be in his early 20s. Police described the suspect as being a 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 light-skinned African American/Somalian or Hispanic man, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds.

He was wearing a black beanie, a blue and gray sweatshirt and gray pants at the time of the incident.

If anyone recognizes the man or has any additional information regarding this case, they should contact Granite Police Department dispatch at 801–481–7122.

“The student is safe and was unharmed during this incident,” Granite police said. “We are grateful that one of our employees heard her screams and was able to assist her. We also commend this student for doing the right thing by making noise and fighting back. Our hope is that with community input, we are able to identify this individual as quickly as possible.”

Granite School District Police Chief Randy Porter and spokesperson Ben Horsley will provide more information during a press briefing at the Granite Education Center at 10 a.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A courtroom sketch showing Lori Vallow Daybell sitting in between her attorneys during jury selecti...

Larry D. Curtis

Jury selected for Vallow Daybell murder trial

After a week in court, the final jury has been selected for the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

12 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Emily Ashcraft

Man ordered to stand trial for fatal shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center

One man, accused of firing the gun, was ordered on Thursday to stand trial for murder and aggravated robbery for a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last year.

12 hours ago

(Mayra Jeffs)...

Madison Swenson

Murray man last seen leaving apartment March 30; family asking for help

Family members and police are asking for the public's help in locating a 41-year-old man that was reported missing Tuesday.

12 hours ago

(Photo courtesy: Eric Tunbridge)...

Brittany Tait

Motorcyclist survives 150-foot fall, credits Apple Watch for helping save his life

Eric Tunbridge was severely injured with zero cell service. But his Apple Watch had already notified authorities using a satellite connection.

12 hours ago

(Chopper 5/KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Little Cottonwood Canyon closed after some downhill traffic allowed to leave

UDOT crews are allowing vehicles to leave Little Cottonwood Canyon for the first time since Monday as avalanche cleanup work continues.

12 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

4-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car

A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Hurricane.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Suspect at large after attempted kidnapping at West Valley City elementary school