Suspect at large after attempted kidnapping at West Valley City elementary school

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a man they say tried to kidnap a third grade girl and fled the area after a physical struggle.

Granite School District officials say the incident happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday when the suspect approached the girl at Whittier Elementary School.

The man dragged the girl around the corner of the building and a physical struggle ensued. Police said the girl did the right thing and fought the suspect and screamed. She was able to get away from the suspect just as a school employee heard her screaming and approached the area.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

West Valley City and Granite School District police are investigating several leads as they work to identify and capture the suspect. Officers said they believe the suspect is a juvenile but may be in his early 20s. Police described the suspect as being a 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 light-skinned African American/Somalian or Hispanic man, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds.

He was wearing a black beanie, a blue and gray sweatshirt and gray pants at the time of the incident.

If anyone recognizes the man or has any additional information regarding this case, they should contact Granite Police Department dispatch at 801–481–7122.

“The student is safe and was unharmed during this incident,” Granite police said. “We are grateful that one of our employees heard her screams and was able to assist her. We also commend this student for doing the right thing by making noise and fighting back. Our hope is that with community input, we are able to identify this individual as quickly as possible.”

Granite School District Police Chief Randy Porter and spokesperson Ben Horsley will provide more information during a press briefing at the Granite Education Center at 10 a.m.