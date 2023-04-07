Close
LOCAL NEWS

Murray man last seen leaving apartment March 30; family asking for help

Apr 7, 2023, 10:17 AM | Updated: 10:32 am

(Mayra Jeffs)...

(Mayra Jeffs)

(Mayra Jeffs)

MURRAY, Utah — Family members and police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man that was reported missing Tuesday.

Kristin Reardon, public information officer with the Murray Police Department, said Brandon Jeffs’ brother called in the morning and said they hadn’t seen him in a while and that his vehicle was gone.

Jeffs is described by family members as 6-foot-3, approximately 160 pounds, with black and gray curly hair that is shoulder length.

He was last seen leaving his apartment in Murray on Thursday, March 30, while wearing a gray Columbia puff coat.

Family members said he took his phone, wallet and car — a 2009 silver Honda Civic Hybrid with plate No. Y033MS.

Reardon said his family did not describe any issues with him.

Anyone with information about Jeffs’ whereabouts has been asked to call the Murray Police Department.

