Report: Utah State Names Danny Sprinkle New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Apr 7, 2023, 10:18 AM

KSL Sports

Utah State Aggies Danny Sprinkle Montana State University

LOGAN, Utah – Danny Sprinkle has been named the 21st coach in Utah State basketball program history after leading the Montana State Bobcats the previous four seasons.

News of the hire was reported by Utah State basketball play-by-play voice and KSL Sports Zone’s Scott Garrard.

Under the tutelage of Sprinkle, Montana State improved each season, culminating in back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022 & 2023. Sprinkle finishes his run at Montana State with an 81-43 overall record.

As a program, the Aggies have won one regular-season Mountain West championship. USU has appeared in the NCAA tournament 23 times with their last win coming in 2001.

Ryan Odom went 44-25 with one NCAA tournament appearance in two seasons with the school.

Garrard reports that Sprinkle is expected to finalize a five-year contract with Utah State.

About Danny Sprinkle

Born October 12, 1976, the 46-year-old Sprinkle played his prep basketball at Helena High School in Montana. He played his college basketball at Montana State in nearby Bozeman.

In his first year with the Bobcats, Sprinkle was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 1996. He went on to earn Big Sky All-Conference honors in 1997, finishing as the school’s seventh all-time leading scorer with 1,497 points. Upon graduation, Sprinkle held the career (263) and season three-point (88) records at Montana State.

Sprinkle began his coaching career in 2000 with Cal State Northridge in the Big West. He spent six seasons with the Matadors before returning to Montana State as an assistant under Brad Huse from 2006-2008.

In 2008, Sprinkle returned to Northridge, spending five more seasons as an assistant. In 2013, Sprinkle was hired as an assistant by Dedrique Taylor at Cal State Fullerton. Sprinkle spent six seasons with Fullerton and was part of their 2018 NCAA Tournament team.

In 2019, Sprinkle returned to his Alma Mater, accepting the head coaching job at Montana State. Sprinkle’s first game as Head Coach came in the Spectrum against Utah State.

The Bobcats won the Big Sky regular season championship under Sprinkle in 2022 with a 27-8 record. They advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2023 by winning the Big Sky tournament championship each year.

Sprinkle was named Big Sky Coach of the Year in 2022.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

