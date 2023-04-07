Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Mastroeni: ‘Important To Get Back To Processes’ Amid RSL’s Losing Streak

Apr 7, 2023, 11:35 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Pablo-Mastroeni-Real-Salt-Lake

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake manager Pablo Mastroeni said it’s critical for his team to get back to the basics amid the club’s four-game losing streak.

RELATED STORIES

The former Major League Soccer player discussed the current state of RSL during an interview on KSL Sports Zone’s DJ & PK on Friday, April 7.

During the conversation, Mastroeni told David James that it’s important for his team to focus on their processes after losing four consecutive matches.

“In these moments, I think it’s important to get back to the processes that we have,” Mastroeni told James. “People, culture, preparation, and doubling down on those things cause those are the things that you can control on a daily and those are the only things that can affect the next performance.”

Following a 2-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the 2023 season opener on February 25, Real Salt Lake has only tasted defeat. The club has been outscored 12-1 during its current losing skid.

The RSL manager was asked about his team’s level of confidence after multiple poor performances.

“When you operate from a place of you know, you believe, then the rest of the body will execute whatever the mind thinks and that’s why confidence and that’s why belief is so great. That’s why I focus so much on it with our team,” Mastroeni told Patrick Kinahan. “If you’re a professional soccer player, you have all the skill sets to achieve what you want.

RELATED: Despite Recent Results Real Salt Lake Remains Calm, For Now

“What ends up happening is a team essentially becomes individuals in tough times.”

Mastroeni continued by saying that it’s easy for fear to creep in when you’re not taking advantage of the opportunities presented on the pitch.

“It’s not just conceding but it’s also not finishing the chance that you get to like change the momentum and the psychology of our opponents as well,” Mastroeni said. “Not only are you playing against yourself, you’re playing against an opponent. And so if you don’t capture that one goal and the other team scores, then you start reliving your fears of the previous game.”

“There’s two things that kill teams and cultures, and it’s the fear of failure, and it’s the fear of judgment. Failure and judgment are two things that are understood in sport, right? At times you fail and every day you’re judged but the fear of those things is what robs you of confidence and belief.”

Mastroeni highlighted that his team has outperformed what the statistics have said in recent seasons and that RSL needs to get back to that. The manager said Real Salt Lake needs to return to thriving at the intangibles.

The club is refocusing on its processes and beliefs rather than taking a tactical approach. The hope is that RSL’s confidence will bounce back by going to the basics.

“The confidence piece and ‘how do you get that?’ That’s the Holy Grail of sport,” Mastroeni said.

To hear Mastroeni’s entire conversation on DJ & PK, check out the audio player above.

RSL currently sits in 11th place in the Western Conference standings with only three points and a 1-0-4 record this season. The club is one of five MLS teams with three points.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is at home against Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 8. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. (MDT) and will be broadcast on Apple TV+ via MLS Season Pass and KSL Sports Zone.

Charlotte has earned five points with a 1-2-3 record through six matches.

Listen to DJ & PK Weekdays from 6-10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL Sports Zone and the KSL Sports app. For recent episodes of the show check out the DJ & PK podcast.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Student Wins College Disc Golf National Championship

One BYU student claimed a National Championship in Disc Golf.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah State Names Danny Sprinkle New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Danny Sprinkle has been named the 21st coach in Utah State basketball history after leading the Montana State Bobcats the past four seasons.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Keith Johnson Becomes Franchise All-Time Wins Leader

Keith Johnson sets a milestone while Jo Adell homers in three straight to get the Salt Lake Bees first road trip of 2023 started off right.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

After Play-In Elimination, What’s Next For Jazz?

The Utah Jazz fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night 114-98, officially eliminating their playoff chances.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah Jazz Signing Luka Šamanić Through 2023-24 Season

The Utah Jazz plan to sign forward Luka Šamanić through the 2023-24 NBA season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Thunder End Jazz Play-In Tournament Hopes

The Oklahoma City Thunder ended the Utah Jazz play-in tournament hopes with a 114-98 win in Salt Lake City.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Mastroeni: ‘Important To Get Back To Processes’ Amid RSL’s Losing Streak