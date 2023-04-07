BYU Student Wins College Disc Golf National Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Add another national championship to the trophy case for BYU.

That’s because Brigham Young University student Tailey Rowley won the 2023 College Disc Golf National Championship among the Division I women’s singles disc golfers. Rowley scored five over par, edging out Alexis Kerman from Missouri (+6).

Congratulations to the College Disc Golf Women’s Singles National Champion, Tailey Rowley of BYU! 🎓 🏆#collegediscgolf #discgolf pic.twitter.com/ivf9dh6xOD — PDGA (@PDGA) April 6, 2023

The national championships for disc golf took place in Marion, North Carolina.

Disc golf is not part of BYU’s athletic department, so Rowley’s title will not count towards the individual National Champions of BYU athletics. Instead, BYU disc golf athletes fall under BYUSA (BYU Student Association) and hold practices inside the Smith Fieldhouse on campus.

Please join us in congratulating the 2023 Women’s DI Singles National Champion, Tailey Rowley of Brigham Young University! 🎓🏆#pdgamajor #collegediscgolf pic.twitter.com/GseS1UwAgs — PDGA (@PDGA) April 7, 2023

Disc golf is similar to golf, but golfers use a flying disc instead of a ball and clubs. Also, the final target is a metal chain basket, unlike a hole with a flag in golf.

Rowley also participates in the DI Women’s team National Championship competition with teammate Hannah Hunter. They are tied for first place with Missouri’s team at three over par heading into Friday’s third round.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper