Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: SUU Finalizing Deal To Hire Rob Jeter As Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Apr 7, 2023, 12:07 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Rob-Jeter-Milwaukee-Panthers-Head-Coach-NCAA

SALT LAKE CITYSouthern Utah University is finalizing a contract to hire Western Illinois’ Rob Jeter as the Thunderbirds’ new men’s basketball head coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The college insider reported the news on Friday, April 7.

“Sources: Southern Utah is finalizing a deal to make Western Illinois coach Rob Jeter the school’s next head basketball coach,” Thamel tweeted. “He’s been a head coach at Western Illinois and Milwaukee for 14 seasons and is a Bo Ryan disciple.”

Jeter, 53, will replace Todd Simon, who left Southern Utah to become the head coach of the Bowling Green Falcons.

RELATED: Bowling Green Hiring Southern Utah Men’s Basketball Coach Todd Simon

RELATED STORIES

Jeter is joining an SUU program that is coming off a 24-13 season. After the regular season and Western Athletic Conference tournament, the Thunderbirds reached the semifinal round of the CBI before falling to Eastern Kentucky.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native is a former college basketball player. Jeter played under Bo Ryan at Wisconsin-Platteville from 1987-91. After his playing days, Jeter entered the coaching world as an assistant at his Alma Mater in 1994. He coached at Wisconsin-Platteville until 1998 when he became an assistant at Marquette.

After a quick stop at Marquette, Jeter reunited with Ryan at Milwaukee and followed him to Wisconsin in 2001.

In 2005, Jeter was hired as a first-time head coach in a return to Milwaukee. During his time at Milwaukee, Jeter led the Panthers to a pair of Horizon League regular season titles (2006, 2011). He was the Horizon League’s Coach of the Year in 2011. He was the head coach of the Panthers until 2016.

At Milwaukee, Jeter had a 184-170 overall record, including 101-87 in conference games. He led the Panthers to two NCAA tournament berths, a trip to the NIT, and a spot in the 2012 CBI.

From 2016-20, Jeter was an assistant coach at UNLV and Minnesota. Since 2020, he’d been the head coach at Western Illinois.

In three seasons leading the Leathernecks, Jeter coached Western Illinois to a 39-45 record, including 21-29 in Summit League action. The Leathernecks earned a spot in the 2022 TBC.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Who Should Jazz Fans Root For To Close Regular Season?

The Utah Jazz have officially been eliminated from the NBA postseason, but have plenty of teams to root for to close the season. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Masters: Tony Finau Battles Star Golfers, Weather Conditions At 2023 Masters

On a day that saw suspensions of play and trees falling on the course, Tony Finau managed to stay under par through the first two rounds.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Masters Play Suspended After Two Trees Fall, Nearly Hits Crowd

On the second day of the 2023 Masters Tournament, play was suspended after two large trees were blown down due to high winds.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Danny Sprinkle Calls Utah State ‘Perfect Fit’ For Him To Leave Montana State

Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle joined KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty G to break down how he got the job and his plans for Aggie hoops.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Host Nuggets In Final Home Game

The Utah Jazz will host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon in their final home game of the season, and there is incentive to lose.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Student Wins College Disc Golf National Championship

One BYU student claimed a National Championship in Disc Golf.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Report: SUU Finalizing Deal To Hire Rob Jeter As Men’s Basketball Head Coach