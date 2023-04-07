Taylorsville officer was justified in 2021 exchange of gunfire, DA says

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville police officer who exchanged shots with a man who later took his own life was justified in using deadly force, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced Friday.

Although officer Benjamin Cameron did not hit 29-year-old Aaron Troy Michael Rehn, the incident was still subject to review because the officer fired his weapon.

About 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2021, Rehn was at the Speedway gas station, 2187 W. 4700 South, when an officer attempted to talk to Rehn, but he walked away. Because Rehn was “acting suspiciously,” according to Gill’s final report, another officer who was nearby, Cameron, was called to help look for him. Cameron spotted Rehn standing behind a tree on a neighboring property.

“Come out here, bud. I see you behind the tree, come out!” Cameron called out.

As the officer approached Rehn, shining his flashlight on him, Rehn went behind another tree, then took off running.

“He’s running from me, hopping the fence over to the assisted living,” the officer announces on his police radio.

Just as Cameron was about to reach Rehn — a little over one minute after his initial contact with him — Rehn turned and fired multiple rounds at the officer. Cameron ran to a nearby building for cover and returned fire. Cameron said “he shot one-handed and with his hand back, while moving away from Mr. Rehn,” according to the report.

“I was getting shot at. Felt like I was going to die,” he later told investigators, while explaining he believed Rehn was “out to kill.”

Cameron said he could hear bullets going past his head and hitting the building he was running next to, the report states. Investigators believe Rehn fired eight times and Cameron fired five. Neither the officer nor Rehn were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

A resident of the nearby assisted living center received minor injuries when a bullet entered his third-floor apartment and shattered a mirror he was standing in front of, sending glass fragments onto him, the report states.

Additional officers from several agencies and the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter were called to the area to search for Rehn. About 7 a.m., a 12-year-old boy who was getting ready for school spotted Rehn hiding in the window well of his family’s home. The boy alerted his parents who called 911.

Rehn fled from the window well and officers and police K-9s spotted him in the front yard of a residence just a couple of blocks away from where the original confrontation took place. As officers closed in, Rehn shot and killed himself.

Police say Rehn did not have any warrants out for his arrest at the time nor was he on parole or probation.

Based on the totality of the circumstances, including Rehn firing multiple rounds at police and Cameron believing his life was in immediate danger, Gill concluded the officer was legally justified in using deadly force.

Gill is scheduled to hold a press conference to show body camera video from the incident.

This story will be updated.