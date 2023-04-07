Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police arrest 4 people after drugs, illegally possessed firearms found

Apr 7, 2023, 3:18 PM

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Four people were arrested and 12 illegally possessed firearms were seized last month in Salt Lake County.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, this occurred in two different incidents — one in West Valley City and the other in South Salt Lake.

The first incident happened Friday, March 10, when officers were investigating a drug distribution case.

It started when officers took Seth Payne, 21, and Brandon Banderas-Vidal, 21, into custody in the parking lot of a Daybreak business.

Later, search warrants were served at two apartments located near 4600 S. 2900 West in West Valley City. During the search, police said detectives found seven pistols, two AR-15 style rifles, a psilocybin mushroom grow, nearly five pounds of marijuana, a large amount of marijuana wax, THC cartridges and drug paraphernalia.

Payne was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on six felony counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Banderas-Vidal was also booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. He is being investigated for three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

The second incident happened in South Salt Lake on Thursday, March 30.

Police said 25-year-old Juan Arriero-Mendoza, who had an active weapons-related warrant, was stopped in a vehicle near 700 W. Creekbend Drive.

“During the stop, detectives recovered heroin, methamphetamine, and cash from the driver, 35-year-old Rose Coyt,” the release stated.

She then consented to have apartment searched.

During the search, police said detectives found three pistols, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Coyt was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, three felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arriero-Mendoz was booked on multiple active warrants.

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

(KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy

Taylorsville officer was justified in 2021 exchange of gunfire, DA says

A Taylorsville police officer was legally justified in exchanging gunfire with a man in 2021, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office concluded Friday.

16 hours ago

A courtroom sketch showing Lori Vallow Daybell sitting in between her attorneys during jury selecti...

Larry D. Curtis

Jury selected for Vallow Daybell murder trial

After a week in court, the final jury has been selected for the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

16 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Emily Ashcraft

Man ordered to stand trial for fatal shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center

One man, accused of firing the gun, was ordered on Thursday to stand trial for murder and aggravated robbery for a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last year.

16 hours ago

Kurt Rupprecht speaks about the abuse he suffered after the release of the redacted report on child...

Lea Skene, Associated Press

Victims criticize church after Catholic sex abuse report

While the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore has touted its transparency in publishing the names of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse, a report released this week by the Maryland attorney general raises questions about whether the church’s list is incomplete.

2 days ago

Mugshot of 26-year-old Tryston Robert Erickson. (Grand County Sheriff's Office, Colorado)...

Pat Reavy

Guns, pill bottles, holes in wall found in Spanish Fork house where couple was killed

Newly released court documents describe the disarray found inside the home of a Spanish Fork couple who police believe were shot to death by their son.

2 days ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Karah Brackin and Madison Swenson

Swatting call in Salt Lake City neighborhood was a hoax

Salt Lake City police received a report Thursday morning about a shooting and possible hostage situation. Turns out, the call was fake.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Police arrest 4 people after drugs, illegally possessed firearms found