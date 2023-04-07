Police arrest 4 people after drugs, illegally possessed firearms found

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Four people were arrested and 12 illegally possessed firearms were seized last month in Salt Lake County.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, this occurred in two different incidents — one in West Valley City and the other in South Salt Lake.

The first incident happened Friday, March 10, when officers were investigating a drug distribution case.

It started when officers took Seth Payne, 21, and Brandon Banderas-Vidal, 21, into custody in the parking lot of a Daybreak business.

Later, search warrants were served at two apartments located near 4600 S. 2900 West in West Valley City. During the search, police said detectives found seven pistols, two AR-15 style rifles, a psilocybin mushroom grow, nearly five pounds of marijuana, a large amount of marijuana wax, THC cartridges and drug paraphernalia.

Payne was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on six felony counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Banderas-Vidal was also booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. He is being investigated for three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The second incident happened in South Salt Lake on Thursday, March 30.

Police said 25-year-old Juan Arriero-Mendoza, who had an active weapons-related warrant, was stopped in a vehicle near 700 W. Creekbend Drive.

“During the stop, detectives recovered heroin, methamphetamine, and cash from the driver, 35-year-old Rose Coyt,” the release stated.

She then consented to have apartment searched.

During the search, police said detectives found three pistols, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Coyt was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, three felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arriero-Mendoz was booked on multiple active warrants.