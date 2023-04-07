Close
LOCAL NEWS

Intense video shows distracted driver launching down embankment

Apr 7, 2023, 3:54 PM | Updated: 3:59 pm

A still from the video released by UHP.

KSLTV.com

SOUTHERN UTAH — Shocking video shows the moment a distracted driver launched off Interstate 15, landing hard in a parking lot.

The Utah Highway Patrol released the video Friday, explaining that troopers in southern Utah handled the crash after the car came down the embankment. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

 

Troopers are reminding drivers to remove all distractions while driving.

Distracted driving often has to do with cell phone use while operating a vehicle.

At least 24 other states have banned hand-held use of phones, along with Washington, D.C., according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

According to UHP, in 2022 alone, distracted driving played a role in 2,356 crashes, and claimed the lives of seven.

KSL TV is committed to being part of the solution.

Our “Road to Zero Fatalities: You Hold the Key Campaign” encourages everyone to follow the ABC’s of safer driving:

  • Drive Attentively.
  • Drive Buckled.
  • Drive Calm.

